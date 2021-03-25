Around the NFL

Malcolm Butler agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals worth up to $6M

Published: Mar 25, 2021 at 01:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cardinals have found their short-term replacement for ﻿Patrick Peterson﻿.

Arizona has agreed to terms with veteran corner ﻿Malcolm Butler﻿ on a one-year deal, the team announced. Butler's contract is worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Butler became a free agent when the Tennessee Titans released him to clear cap space following a solid 2020 season in Nashville. The free agent market at the position wasn't especially deep, but at 31 years old, Butler wasn't the most coveted corner available.

Butler does bring immediate value to the Cardinals, though, who were looking to fill the void left by the departure of Peterson, who signed with the Vikings after 10 seasons in the desert. He'll be expected to step into a starting role opposite ﻿Robert Alford﻿, with ﻿Byron Murphy﻿ returning as nickel corner.

With four interceptions to his name and his second-best coverage grade of his career (per Pro Football Focus) in 2020, Butler proved he can still step up to make key plays for his team. Arizona's all-in approach to 2020 welcomes Butler's type of player at this stage in his career. We'll learn this fall whether he can continue his level of production and help the Cardinals reach the postseason.

