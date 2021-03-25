Malcolm Butler agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals worth up to $6M

The Cardinals have found their short-term replacement for ﻿Patrick Peterson﻿.

Arizona has agreed to terms with veteran corner ﻿Malcolm Butler﻿ on a one-year deal, the team announced. Butler's contract is worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Butler became a free agent when the Tennessee Titans released him to clear cap space following a solid 2020 season in Nashville. The free agent market at the position wasn't especially deep, but at 31 years old, Butler wasn't the most coveted corner available.

Butler does bring immediate value to the Cardinals, though, who were looking to fill the void left by the departure of Peterson, who signed with the Vikings after 10 seasons in the desert. He'll be expected to step into a starting role opposite ﻿Robert Alford﻿, with ﻿Byron Murphy﻿ returning as nickel corner.