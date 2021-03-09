Around the NFL

Titans release starting CB Malcolm Butler, save $10M in cap space

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 06:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Malcolm Butler﻿'s lucrative, five-year contract didn't make it past Year 3.

The Titans have informed Butler they have released him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Butler arrived in Tennessee on a lavish contract worth $61.25 million that included $24 million guaranteed in 2018. It was a deal that made sense; After all, Butler had started all but one regular season game in his previous three campaigns, and had ascended to a prominent role opposite ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ in New England. His strange Super Bowl benching was merely an afterthought to Tennessee, which was landing a premier free-agent cornerback in the prime of his career.

Butler was a solid defender for the majority of his time in Tennessee, but not so effective that he wasn't expendable. His best season, in fact, was his most recent according to Pro Football Focus, which gave him his best coverage grade (75.8) since 2016 and his second-best defensive grade of his career (74.5). But as our own Gregg Rosenthal wrote in February, while Butler was clearly Tennessee's best corner at a position of need going into 2021, he's an even better option for release and salary cap savings.

Butler's release clears $10 million in space for the Titans, who are under the cap but very much up against it if they have any intentions of adding players elsewhere. Tennessee could very well take that $10 million saved and spread it over two or even three players that would strengthen the defense as a whole more than Butler's presence would keep the Titans competitive.

There's a cost for everything -- especially with the reduced cap -- and in this instance, it's Butler's time in Tennessee. He'll hit the market as the No. 47 free agent on Rosenthal's Top 101, and he'll add a big name to a thin free-agent group at the position.

Related Content

news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman on QB Daniel Jones: 'We really believe he's the guy'

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge were emphatic in their support of quarterback ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ going forward as QB1 when they spoke to the media on Tuesday. 
news

Buccaneers, LB Lavonte David agree to 2-year, $25M extension

The Buccaneers and linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ have agreed on a two-year extension worth $25 million, Ian Rapoport reports. The deal includes three voidable years to reduce David's cap hit in 2021, per Mike Garafolo.
news

Packers do not use franchise tag on RB Aaron Jones

﻿Aaron Jones﻿ will be a free agent. The Packers didn't use their franchise tag on the star running back before Tuesday's deadline, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Vikings cut K Dan Bailey after three seasons with team

Following the worst season of his career -- and his third with Minnesota -- kicker Dan Bailey was cut by the Vikings on Tuesday, the team announced. 
news

Saints place franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams

The Saints aren't letting the salary cap stop them from keeping their core. New Orleans is placing the franchise tag on free safety Marcus Williams, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Former Bears OL, three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long planning NFL comeback

Former Chicago Bears guard and three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long is planning to make a comeback to the NFL.
news

Roundup: Seahawks don't use tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson

The Seahawks have cap space to clear, meaning the franchise tag isn't a tool they'll likely use in 2021. They certainly won't use it on CB Shaquill Griffin or RB Chris Carson, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Chicago Bears use franchise tag on star WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are administering their franchise tag on former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Lions won't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay

On the same day the Lions officially welcomed an under-the-radar signing to bolster their changing receiving corps, they're likely saying goodbye to their best option at the position. Detroit does not plan on franchise tagging ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

2021 NFL franchise tag tracker: Chris Godwin, Marcus Maye among 10 players tagged

The deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise or transition tags on prospective free agents has come and gone, and clubs around the league had some decisions to make.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: We're 'absolutely not' out of draft's QB market

The Lions trade for Jared Goff gave the impression they were settled at QB for the at least the next few years. But on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast, new GM Brad Holmes rejected the notion he's out of the QB market for the upcoming draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW