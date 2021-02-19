2021 AFC cut candidates: Viable releases and potential surprises

2) John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills: I wouldn't make this move, because I am taking up the mantle from the late, great Chris Wesseling as this company's foremost Smokey Brown believer. He's a great No. 2 receiver!

I suspect, however, Bills general manager Brandon Beane wants to open up some cap flexibility and may view Brown's $9.5 million cap hit as expendable. In the end, I'd guess this move won't happen because Brown is too good when he's healthy.

3) Casey Hayward, CB, Los Angeles Chargers: One of the better value free-agent signings of the last decade, Hayward is now at an age (32 next September) and a cap figure ($11.75 million) that could put him at risk after a down season.

4) Eric Fisher or Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs: Cutting either tackle seems crazy after the offensive line meltdown the Chiefs just had in the Super Bowl, not to mention Andy Reid's typical loyalty. Schwartz, perhaps the best right tackle of the last decade, is only listed if his back injury threatens to jeopardize his career. Otherwise, he's not going anywhere.

Fisher is a more complicated case, with the Chiefs currently projected to be more than $20 million over the cap. Fisher's cap hit is $15.2 million and the team could save nearly $12 million in cap space by cutting him. He's been a good, not great, blind-side protector throughout his career. Some action here wouldn't shock me, but it's more likely Kansas City moves some money around in both players' contracts rather than releasing them.

5) Marcus Cannon, OT, New England Patriots: The Patriots are one of the rare teams that don't need salary cap room this offseason, so it would be more like Bill Belichick to evaluate Cannon in training camp before making any big moves. Still, the former second-team All-Pro had a so-so 2019 season before opting out of the 2020 campaign. His replacement, 2020 rookie Michael Onwenu, played terrific at right tackle. Cannon has the fourth-highest cap figure on the team.

6) Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets: I've read a lot of speculation that Crowder isn't worth his $10 million base salary. As the most reliable receiver on a team short of them, I wouldn't be so sure. The Jets have plenty of cap space to absorb his salary and worry about positions other than slot receiver.

7) Malcolm Butler, CB, Tennessee Titans: This would be a tricky cut because Butler was the best Titans cornerback by far last year and the team is already shorthanded there. The Titans need flexibility, however, and could save $10 million against the cap by releasing Butler. That would make him a prime example of a player hurt by the reduced salary cap.