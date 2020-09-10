Broncos LB Von Miller to undergo surgery, likely out for season

Von Miller couldn't avoid undergoing the knife following his ankle injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that after a visit with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, the Broncos pass rusher will have surgery to repair the dislocated tendon, per a source.

The surgery will sideline Miller several months and likely for the entire season.

An MRI on Wednesday revealed a dislocated peroneal tendon, which means Miller's tendon flipped over the ankle bone. The injury usually requires surgery -- as his visit with Dr. Anderson confirmed – which comes with a normal 5-6-month rehab. At best, Miller would miss three months, but that seems a long-shot after surgery.

The star pass rusher injured his ankle late in Tuesday's practice. He will head to IR.

The news is a blow to the Broncos, who hoped to have both Miller and Bradley Chubb as a two-headed rushing monster to give the likes of Patrick Mahomes trouble. Alas, that plan will have to wait for another day.