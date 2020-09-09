Around the NFL

Broncos LB Von Miller suffered dislocated peroneal tendon in ankle

Published: Sep 09, 2020 at 11:59 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Von Miller will soon have a decision to make about his potentially season-ending injury.

An MRI on the Broncos star linebacker revealed a dislocated peroneal tendon, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. In layman's terms, Miller's tendon flipped over the ankle bone. Rapoport added the best option for such an injury is usually surgery, with a general recovery time of 5-6 months; a best-case scenario is three months.

While players have returned within the three-month window, the Broncos are expecting a longer timeframe for their Pro Bowl pass rusher, Garafolo reported. That would perhaps wipe out his entire 2020 season. Miller, who suffered the injury during practice Tuesday and was immediately feared to be out for the year, is scheduled to seek a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Miller was said to be rejuvenated this offseason after posting just eight sacks in 2019. A comeback campaign will likely have to wait another year.

Related Content

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Vic Beasley will practice for the first time today. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday.
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during an NFL football camp scrimmage in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (Ryan Meyer via AP)
news

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow selected a team captain

Joe Burrow hasn't shied away from the spotlight or the podium since becoming the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft, and his ability to command a room has earned him a rare honor. The rookie QB was named one of six captains for the Bengals on Wednesday. 
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib (21) looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Rams, 30-29. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Aqib Talib, former All-Pro CB, announces retirement after 12 seasons

Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib is done jostling with receivers. The former All-Pro announced his retirement after 12 NFL seasons.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL
news

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL

Since he sustained a spinal contusion on Dec. 4, 2017, Ryan Shazier has battled every step, believing he could one day return to the game. None doubted the desire of the Steelers linebacker. Wednesday, he officially announced his retirement from football. 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Big Ben after missing most of 2019: 'I'm actually nervous for this season'

Ben Roethlisberger missed most of last season due to an elbow injury. Now the Steelers QB says he's actually nervous for the season to start.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) has a conversation with a Chicago Bears player after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears 17-7. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey signs five-year, $105M extension

Back up the Brink's truck: Jalen Ramsey's big payday has finally come. The L.A. Rams have agreed to a five-year, $105 million extension with their Pro Bowl cornerback, Ian Rapoport reports.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won, 17-9. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans plan to move Jadeveon Clowney around defensive front to create mismatches

Jadeveon Clowney's former coach has new plans for him now that they've been reunited. Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to move him around the defensive front to create mismatches.
Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension

Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White inked a four-year, $70 million extension over the weekend, making him the highest-paid CB in the NFL. White joined NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and said he's still in disbelief.
Mike Tomlin: James Conner is Steelers 'bell cow,' 'primary ball-toter'
news

Mike Tomlin: James Conner is Steelers 'bell cow,' 'primary ball-toter'

Throughout his career, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has preferred a workhorse running back to shoulder most of the backfield workload. 2020 appears no different. 
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

DeAndre Hopkins negotiated own contract with hopes of one day becoming NFL GM

DeAndre Hopkins had a hand in negotiating his new extension with the Arizona Cardinals, and it may be a prelude to what the All-Pro wide receiver has in store after his NFL career.
'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams finalize rosters in season finale
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams finalize rosters in season finale

Dan Hanzus recaps the season finale of HBO's "Hard Knocks," where the unfortunate injury to Derwin James materialized and the final cutdowns for the Rams and Chargers played out. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL