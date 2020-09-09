Broncos LB Von Miller suffered dislocated peroneal tendon in ankle

Von Miller will soon have a decision to make about his potentially season-ending injury.

An MRI on the Broncos star linebacker revealed a dislocated peroneal tendon, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. In layman's terms, Miller's tendon flipped over the ankle bone. Rapoport added the best option for such an injury is usually surgery, with a general recovery time of 5-6 months; a best-case scenario is three months.

While players have returned within the three-month window, the Broncos are expecting a longer timeframe for their Pro Bowl pass rusher, Garafolo reported. That would perhaps wipe out his entire 2020 season. Miller, who suffered the injury during practice Tuesday and was immediately feared to be out for the year, is scheduled to seek a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Thursday.