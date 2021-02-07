NFL.com writer, podcaster Chris Wesseling dies at age 46

Longtime NFL.com writer and member of the Around The NFL Podcast Chris Wesseling passed away Friday at the age of 46 following a battle with cancer.
Wesseling is survived by his wife, Lakisha, and their son Lincoln. Lakisha, who is a Digital Content Editor at NFL.com, announced his passing Saturday on social media:
"2/5/2021: Linc gained the best guardian angel. Chris passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon. I was by his side, holding his hand. Knowing that he's no longer suffering brings me some comfort, but my heart hurts so much. I took him to the hospital on the 19th thinking he'd be admitted for a few days like before… not knowing that would be the last time he'd be home. His cancer had spread to his lungs and other areas. I just don't understand. I'm stuck in a place between denial and anger. Why take such a kind, loving soul? Why? Chris made an everlasting impression on anyone he met, even in his final days. One nurse gave me a letter to give to Linc the day after I took him in to see Chris. I read it last night and it's one of the most beautiful letters written by a random person that wanted Linc to know what kind of man his father was coming from a complete stranger. I know Chris is in heaven looking down on us. I'm going to do my best to raise Linc how I know he would want. I see Chris every time I look at Linc's face. I am so grateful I get to keep a part of him with me."
Chris Wesseling joined NFL Media in 2013 after previously working as a writer for NBCSports.com and as a senior NFL editor at Rotoworld.com.
Wesseling quickly established himself as one of the most unique voices at NFL Media, blending his football analysis with his vast knowledge of literature and history. Wesseling also was a fan favorite on the Around The NFL Podcast, where he offered his signature style of football knowledge and humor when discussing league news and breaking down games with colleagues Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler.
The news of Wesseling's death prompted an outpouring of remembrances on social media Saturday.