NFL.com writer, podcaster Chris Wesseling dies at age 46

"2/5/2021: Linc gained the best guardian angel. Chris passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon. I was by his side, holding his hand. Knowing that he's no longer suffering brings me some comfort, but my heart hurts so much. I took him to the hospital on the 19th thinking he'd be admitted for a few days like before… not knowing that would be the last time he'd be home. His cancer had spread to his lungs and other areas. I just don't understand. I'm stuck in a place between denial and anger. Why take such a kind, loving soul? Why? Chris made an everlasting impression on anyone he met, even in his final days. One nurse gave me a letter to give to Linc the day after I took him in to see Chris. I read it last night and it's one of the most beautiful letters written by a random person that wanted Linc to know what kind of man his father was coming from a complete stranger. I know Chris is in heaven looking down on us. I'm going to do my best to raise Linc how I know he would want. I see Chris every time I look at Linc's face. I am so grateful I get to keep a part of him with me."