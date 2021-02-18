2021 NFC cut candidates: Viable releases and potential surprises

1) Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: There has been trade buzz about Ertz, but a straight release wouldn't be a huge surprise. He was not moving well last season on the way to 335 yards. With the 30-year-old due an $8.25 million base salary, it's hard to imagine he'd get that much in free agency.

2) Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants: Due a $12 million base salary with a $14.5 million cap hit, Zeitler is more likely to stay in New York because making the Giants' offensive line worse on purpose would be taking a big risk. It would also qualify as Dave Gettleman giving up on part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

3) Anthony Barr, LB, Minnesota Vikings: A favorite of Mike Zimmer, Barr would be a bigger lock to return in 2021 despite missing 14 games last season if his fellow off-ball linebacker Eric Kendricks weren't also getting big money. The Vikings could earn over $7 million in cap space by cutting Barr, and I suspect he'd have some trade value.

4) Chandler Jones, DE, Arizona Cardinals: The category says "surprise" after all. Jones had a rough September before missing 11 games last season and has a cap figure ($20.8 million) that looks like he plays quarterback. He's turning 31 later this month. His insane production in the desert would make this an upset, but the Cardinals could risk cutting him a year too early rather than waiting to see if he rebounds in 2021.

5) Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys: Smith has struggled since signing a big extension in Dallas and has been discussed locally at length as a possible cut. Will he fit with new coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme?