Around the NFL

Vikings TE Rudolph not interested in pay cut: 'I think I'm worth every dime of my contract'

Published: Jan 27, 2021 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Veteran players could feel the pinch of the expected salary cap dip in 2021 due to the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic.

One such player is Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph﻿, who, based on dwindling production, snaps, and a high contract, is a prime example of a player who could be released and/or asked to take a hefty pay cut.

From Rudolph's point of view, he deserves all his contract entails, telling the Unrestricted with Ben Leber podcast he's "worth every dime."

"Obviously, I'm realistic. I see both sides," Rudolph said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. "If I were [team owners] the Wilfs, if I were [general manager] Rick [Spielman], I'm looking at this situation like, 'Hey, we're paying this guy a lot of money and you're not using him, so why are we continuing to pay him a lot of money?'

"With that being said, I think I'm worth every dime of my contract. That doesn't mean that I'm used to my potential and I'm used to do what I do well, so it will be interesting over the next few months. Like I said, I have three years left on my contract. I don't want to go anywhere else. I've somehow become a pretty decent blocker because I've been forced to. It certainly wasn't something that I ever did well at any point of my career. Maybe in high school because I was bigger than everyone else, but even then, I just wanted to run around and catch balls."

In 2019, the Vikings extended Rudolph's contract to lower the cap hit just two months after drafting Irv Smith Jr. in the second round. Rudolph has three years remaining on his contract. His 2020 cap hit sits at $9.45 million. The Vikes would save $5.1 million on the cap by cutting the TE with $4.35 million in dead money.

Unfortunately for Rudolph, the Vikings sit at $12.8 million over the projected salary cap for 2021, per Over The Cap.

Rudolph generated just 28 catches for 334 yards and a career-low one TD in 12 games in 2020.

"Early on last season, the writing was on the wall," Rudolph said. "I saw where our offense was going. I had like seven or eight catches in the first six games. It was just absurd. I was literally blocking all the time."

Asked if the Vikings approached him about a pay cut, Rudolph was clear on his stance on the matter.

"It wouldn't happen," he said. "You only get to play this game for so many years, and I feel like I have a lot of good football left. Now we fast-forward, I've played these three years on my contract and I'm now 33, 34 and they're like, 'Hey, we want to keep you around for a couple years at a much lower number, but we want you to do X, Y and Z help these young guys out' -- sign me up.

"But like I said, at 31, with how I feel physically, with knowing what I can still do ... it's simply a lack of opportunities. In the past, I was the one getting red-zone targets. I can't sign up for that again."

Rudolph can still be a productive player, but the circumstances in Minnesota don't favor him. The Vikes have a younger, cheaper option in Smith and are up against the salary cap.

Many veterans will be anxiously awaiting just where the NFL and NFLPA land on the salary cap this season. The decision will determine the future for a slew of veterans with moveable contracts like Rudolph.

Related Content

news

Sean McDermott acknowledges 'gap' between Bills, Chiefs, including 'the speed element'

The Chiefs are on the verge of becoming the latest dynasty to dominate the AFC, but Buffalo is hot on their trail. Bills coach Sean McDermott knows his team still has strides to make to compete with K.C.
news

Seahawks hiring Shane Waldron as new offensive coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator. 
news

New Chargers OC Joe Lombardi excited to build offense around 'elite' Justin Herbert

New Chargers OC Joe Lombardi spoke with reporters for the first time since he was hired to run Los Angeles' offense and he made it very clear that Justin Herbert is the center of the Chargers' future.
news

Tuesday's injury and roster news: 49ers QB Nick Mullens avoids Tommy John surgery

The San Francisco 49ers received good news as quarterback Nick Mullens underwent successful elbow surgery and did not require Tommy John surgery. Mullens is expected to be back by training camp. 
news

Rams GM Snead: 'Jared Goff is a Ram in this moment'

Sean McVay was quick to acknowledge the Rams would be undergoing serious evaluation at all positions, including QB, after a playoff loss to the Packers. GM Les Snead was similarly vague in responding to the latest inquiries about ﻿Jared Goff﻿.
news

Aaron Rodgers: 'I don't think that there's any reason why I wouldn't be back' in Green Bay

Joining The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, QB Aaron Rodgers downplayed the discussions around his future, saying that he simply gave a realistic answer in the moment, that no NFL player truly ultimately controls his own future. With that said, he fully expects to play for the Packers next season. 
news

Packers CEO: No way Aaron Rodgers leaves, 'we're not idiots'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ jolted the cheesehead-wearing diehards of Green Bay at a low point Sunday evening when he casted doubt on his future. Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy offered a reason for fans to relax (but not the R-E-L-A-X kind from back in 2014) a day later.
news

Barry Sanders: It will be 'very difficult' for Lions to replace Matthew Stafford

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ is set to become the latest Lions star to leave the club in his early 30s. Barry Sanders, who's been in those shoes, joined Good Morning Football and said he understands why Detroit and Stafford agreed to part ways this offseason.

news

Washington's Jennifer King becomes NFL's first full-time Black female assistant position coach

It's official: Jennifer King is the first full-time first African-American female assistant position coach in NFL history. The Washington Football Team announced King will serve as assistant running backs coach.
news

DK Metcalf on Seahawks' struggles: 'Teams just started to figure us out'

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was candid on what went wrong with a Seattle offense that started off strong in 2020.
news

Josh Allen on Year 3: I proved Bills 'didn't make a mistake by drafting me'

Josh Allen made a tremendous stride in his third season, leading Buffalo to the AFC Championship Game. The Bills QB aims to maintain that progress in order to take his team to the next step.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW