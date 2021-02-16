Around the NFL

Panthers releasing DT Kawann Short after eight seasons in Carolina

Published: Feb 16, 2021 at 12:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Kawann Short﻿'s eight-year career in Carolina will soon come to an end.

The Panthers are releasing the veteran defensive tackle, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Short has spent his entire NFL life in Carolina, where the Panthers brought him when they made him a second-round pick back in 2013. Short's addition was part of former general manager Dave Gettleman's first draft, in which he invested heavily in the defensive front, selecting ﻿Star Lotulelei﻿ in the first round before taking Short in the second round.

Short proved his selection wise, reaching two Pro Bowls in his first six seasons and earning a five-year contract extension in 2017, but he's been an afterthought for most of the four campaigns since the extension. After making his second Pro Bowl appearance in 2018, Short has played in just five games due to recurring shoulder issues.

The Panthers got younger at the position in 2020, drafting Auburn defensive tackle ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ with their first-round pick and turning to sixth-rounder ﻿Bravvion Roy﻿ to fill in for Short. With the cap projected to be lower than usual due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are feeling the squeeze, and Carolina made the easy financial decision to part ways with Short, taking on $11 million in dead cap but saving the remaining $8.6 million of Short's $19.6 million cap number.

At 32 years old and lacking a full season's worth of work in the last two years, Short stands as an interesting free agent who will have to take less money than he was due in Carolina to find a new home. If healthy, he could stand to make an impact somewhere, but it's up to those shopping to decide whether he's worth the risk.

Related Content

news

Dolphins sign All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders to five-year, $22M extension through 2026

All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders is getting paid. The team officially announced Sanders signed a contract extension Tuesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the extension is for five years, worth $22 million with $10M guaranteed.
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: 'You always bring in quarterbacks' whether in draft or free agency

﻿Matt Ryan﻿ is expected to be the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback for at least 2021, but his presence shouldn't stop the club from considering adding a potential replacement for down the line.
news

LeBron James says he 'would have made' NFL team if he tried out during 2011 lockout

During the 2011 NBA lockout, LeBron James had an offer to try out for the Cowboys. In a recent interview with The Athletic, James said that the Seahawks also sent him a jersey with an offer to work out.
news

Bruce Arians: Tom Brady came to Buccaneers to 'try a different way'

Tom Brady﻿'s seventh Super Bowl ring stands apart from the previous half dozen. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians explains why the QB made the decision to come to Tampa Bay to claim his latest Lombardi.
news

Adrian Peterson hopes to break Emmitt Smith's record, chase ring until he's 40

Adrian Peterson wants to play until he's 40 years old, and wants to make history in more ways than just merely remaining active in the NFL. He wants to break the all-time rushing record -- and win a title.
news

Darius Leonard shocked by Rivers' retirement, wants next QB to 'put the team first'

Darius Leonard didn't see Philip Rivers' retirement coming, but after processing the shock of the decision, he's ready to embrace his replacement
news

Vincent Jackson, former Chargers and Buccaneers receiver, dies at age of 38

Former Pro Bowl receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Tampa-area hotel room on Monday, according to local authorities. He was 38 years old.
news

Bears DC Sean Desai: Chicago defense needs a 'tune-up' in 2021, not an overhaul

The Bears defense has the pieces to bounce back from 2020 and remain one of the top defenses in the NFL this season. Speaking with reporters Monday, Chicago DC Sean Desai called the task a "tune-up," not a remake.
news

Washington hires Chris Polian as director of pro personnel

The Washington Football Team is adding another voice to its front office. Washington is hiring Chris Polian as director of pro personnel. Polian spent 2013-2019 in Jacksonville with the same title.
news

Johnny Manziel participates in Fan Controlled Football: 'Feels like I'm super washed up'

﻿Johnny Manziel﻿ was back on a football field this weekend. The former Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick participated in the Fan Controlled Football league on Saturday night. 
news

Jalen Hurts reportedly expected to gather Eagles receivers for workouts

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported last week that Hurts will gather with a group of young Eagles receivers in Texas at some point in the next month to kickstart offseason workouts.
