Panthers releasing DT Kawann Short after eight seasons in Carolina

﻿Kawann Short﻿'s eight-year career in Carolina will soon come to an end.

The Panthers are releasing the veteran defensive tackle, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Short has spent his entire NFL life in Carolina, where the Panthers brought him when they made him a second-round pick back in 2013. Short's addition was part of former general manager Dave Gettleman's first draft, in which he invested heavily in the defensive front, selecting ﻿Star Lotulelei﻿ in the first round before taking Short in the second round.

Short proved his selection wise, reaching two Pro Bowls in his first six seasons and earning a five-year contract extension in 2017, but he's been an afterthought for most of the four campaigns since the extension. After making his second Pro Bowl appearance in 2018, Short has played in just five games due to recurring shoulder issues.

The Panthers got younger at the position in 2020, drafting Auburn defensive tackle ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ with their first-round pick and turning to sixth-rounder ﻿Bravvion Roy﻿ to fill in for Short. With the cap projected to be lower than usual due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are feeling the squeeze, and Carolina made the easy financial decision to part ways with Short, taking on $11 million in dead cap but saving the remaining $8.6 million of Short's $19.6 million cap number.