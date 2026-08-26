2026 NFL Preseason Week 3: 10 things to watch
Back when every team played four preseason games, Week 3 typically served as the dress rehearsal. Nowadays, it’s more common to dress down.
As the preseason comes to a close, many squads will rest many starters. So, how do you preview a slate of games when you don’t really know who’s playing? Fair question. This is my attempt at fulfilling the assignment. It starts with a heavy dose of QB chatter. Then I move on to QB protectors. And QB targets. (Look, we all know where this league’s bread is buttered.)
Without further ado, here is this week’s 16-game schedule, followed by 10 things to watch.
Preseason Week 3 schedule and how to watch
Thursday, Aug. 27 (all times ET)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills | 7 p.m. | NFL Network, NFL+
- New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns | 8 p.m. | Prime Video, NFL+
- San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders | 8 p.m. | NFL+
- Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers | 10 p.m. | NFL Network, NFL+
Friday, Aug. 28
- Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens | 6 p.m. | NFL Network, NFL+
- Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers | 7 p.m. | NFL+
- Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins | 7 p.m. | NFL+
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars | 7:30 p.m. | NFL+
- New York Giants at New York Jets | 7:30 p.m. | NFL+
- New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys | 8 p.m. | NFL+
- Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs | 8 p.m. | NFL+
- Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles | 8 p.m. | CBS, NFL+
- Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers | 8 p.m. | NFL+
- Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos | 9 p.m. | NFL Network, NFL+
Saturday, Aug. 29
- Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts | 1 p.m. | NFL Network, NFL+
- Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans | 6 p.m. | NFL Network, NFL+
Live preseason games are subject to local and other geographic blackouts. Subscription required for NFL+. Terms and conditions apply.
1) QB1 questions
With Cleveland naming Deshaun Watson as its starter on Monday, only two teams lack full clarity at QB1:
Atlanta Falcons: Two offseasons ago, Atlanta gave Kirk Cousins $180 million and then shocked the football world by drafting Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall. At the time, owner Arthur Blank explained the bold approach by stressing that the Falcons didn’t want to be stuck in QB purgatory. Unfortunately, two years later, that’s right where they remain, with Cousins now in Las Vegas and Penix on the road back from a third ACL tear. With a new leadership structure in place -- head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan -- Atlanta added a new starting option in Tua Tagovailoa, but the one-time Pro Bowler hasn’t exactly seized his opportunity this summer. Penix returned to full-team work this week, but does he have enough time to reclaim the starting job before the Sept. 13 opener? Stefanski will play starters in Friday’s game at Miami -- Tagovailoa’s home before the Dolphins swallowed an NFL-record $99.2 million in dead money to release him this offseason -- though it remains to be seen whether Penix is part of that plan. Regardless, Tua would certainly benefit from acquitting himself better in the preseason finale. Through two preseason games, the most impressive Falcons quarterback has been undrafted free-agent signee Jack Strand. Not ideal.
Las Vegas Raiders: Raiders brass spent most of the offseason loudly broadcasting their intention to start veteran signee Kirk Cousins and slow-play No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza as long as possible. In a surprise to no one, that situation apparently has become more fluid of late, with new head coach Klint Kubiak refusing to name a Week 1 starter after Las Vegas’ second preseason game. It still feels like Cousins will get the reins to begin the season, but make no mistake about it: Mendoza is coming for the top job. When asked last weekend how the rookie can continue to improve, Kubiak didn’t stutter: “Reps. I know that’s a short answer, but that’s the truth.” With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how the Raiders approach Thursday's contest against the 49ers.
2) QB2/3 questions
While starter drama at this position is limited, the backup battles are red hot. Heading into this week’s games, at least a dozen quarterback rooms offer genuine intrigue:
Dallas Cowboys: When the Cowboys signed Sam Howell to a one-year deal for $2.5 million guaranteed back in March, it appeared the more-experienced veteran could unseat Joe Milton III as Dak Prescott’s backup, but the rocket-armed Milton has responded with an explosive preseason. Now, head coach Brian Schottenheimer says the competition is “neck and neck.”
Denver Broncos: Sean Payton has long expressed his love for Jarrett Stidham, but “Stiddy” might have real competition for the coach’s heart. Gritty third-stringer Sam Ehlinger is pushing for a promotion in his second season as a Bronco.
Detroit Lions: In the wake of Teddy Bridgewater’s abrupt retirement earlier this month, Detroit quickly signed Josh Dobbs to give the team a well-traveled veteran with starting experience. But the “Passtronaut” has failed to really take the backup job, while undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer has flashed some promise.
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson will start Saturday’s game against the Lions. The former No. 4 overall pick remains an inconsistent-yet-enticing toolbox, but it doesn’t appear that Riley Leonard has built off his promising starting debut in Week 18 of last season.
Los Angeles Chargers: After spending last year on the Chargers’ practice squad, DJ Uiagalelei is attempting to usurp QB2 duties from Trey Lance. Neither has truly separated himself this summer, with head coach Jim Harbaugh saying it’s a “tight” battle after the second preseason game.
Los Angeles Rams: The Rams made one of the most stunning picks in April’s draft, taking QB Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall, but Sean McVay has been pumping up Stetson Bennett IV all offseason. Simpson made a splash with an efficient performance in the preseason opener, while Bennett shined this past Saturday. McVay has already confirmed Simpson will play against the Chargers on Thursday night; Bennett’s status is still up in the air.
Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy lost the starting competition to Kyler Murray, but is the former No. 10 overall pick now at risk of yielding the backup job to veteran Carson Wentz? Last week’s rough outing against the Ravens’ backups certainly didn’t help McCarthy’s cause.
New Orleans Saints: Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson both struggled in last Saturday’s 34-0 loss to the Rams’ backups, with Rattler throwing a 100-yard pick-six and Wilson tossing a ghastly INT of his own. Kellen Moore certainly wasn’t pleased with the effort. And now the second-year head coach is hitting his old digs in Dallas, one week after the Saints and Cowboys were each fined $500,000 for fighting during their joint practice.
New York Jets: Has fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik done enough to lock up the job behind Geno Smith? That’s debatable -- though nobody else in the building has really pushed the rookie for QB2 snaps. It’s not hard to imagine New York ultimately bringing in a veteran option who becomes available after Sunday's roster cutdowns, especially with Aaron Glenn entering Year 2 under an intense microscope.
Philadelphia Eagles: Tanner McKee put on a dazzling display in last year’s preseason, but a spot start in Week 18 was far less inspiring. Consequently, Philadelphia brought in seasoned vet Andy Dalton to compete for the job. McKee significantly outplayed Dalton in last week’s game at New England, but Nick Sirianni says it’s “still a competition.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Could the Steelers truly keep four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster? Mike McCarthy and Co. continue to raise the possibility, but it’s hard to believe. With 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and 2026 third-rounder Drew Allar set to split reps for a second straight game, we’ll see if the youngsters are ready to make Mason Rudolph expendable as Aaron Rodgers’ backup.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Browning's back injury earlier this month opened the door for Jalon Daniels to make an impression, and the undrafted rookie out of Kansas has done exactly that, leading the Buccaneers to five scoring drives (including four touchdowns) in a little over three quarters of preseason football. Browning returned to action last week but didn’t put any points on the board in four drives, taking three sacks in the process.
3) Who will protect Caleb Williams’ blind side?
After a breakout sophomore campaign, the Madden cover boy enters Year 3 with great expectations -- and a concerning hole on the left side of his offensive line. Ozzy Trapilo capably filled the LT slot down the stretch last season, but then he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January’s thrilling playoff win over the Packers. Encouragingly, Trapilo returned to practice this week, just seven months after surgery, but the timeline for his return to the starting lineup remains unclear. In his absence, the Bears have carried out a four-man competition for the job between Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills Jr. Jones, who’s made 44 starts for the Bears at left tackle over the past four seasons, appears to be the leader by default, as nobody's really taken the bull by the horns to this point.
4) Who will protect Patrick Mahomes’ front side?
Early in training camp, it seemed like the Chiefs had stumbled across a huge stack of found money in the form of undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson. Fresh off helping Indiana win a national championship, the 6-foot-6, 319-pounder appeared to be making a serious push for Kansas City’s starting job at right tackle. But the hype train has slowed significantly in recent weeks, with rugged rookie Rueben Bain Jr. throwing Benson into virality during last week’s game in Tampa Bay. Now it feels like veteran Jaylon Moore is back in the driver’s seat to start, though second-year pro Esa Pole has also gotten some burn with the 1s this offseason. With Mahomes coming off major knee surgery, the highest-paid player in league history must be protected.
5) Is the Chargers’ offensive line cursed?
In last week’s edition of "10 things to watch," this exact space featured this question: Is Detroit’s O-line renovation already falling apart? Sadly, the same can be asked of Los Angeles. Like the Lions, the Chargers lost their new, well-paid center to injury -- but unlike Detroit’s Cade Mays, L.A.’s Tyler Biadasz is out for the season. Now the Bolts are forced to reshuffle the interior offensive line, with second-round pick Jake Slaughter moving from left guard back to his college position at the pivot. Even though Cole Strange has endured some rough moments this month, the free-agent addition seems locked in at right guard. But who’ll man LG? Kayode Awosika might have a slight edge over Trey Pipkins III, though offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel stated earlier this week that the battle is ongoing. Last season, Los Angeles’ offensive line was devastated by injuries at tackle -- will the interior be the unit’s undoing in 2026?
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6) Will the first receiver drafted finally make his first catch?
The Titans took everyone by surprise in April with the selection of Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall, though after the initial shock of the pick wore off, it wasn’t hard to understand Tennessee’s rationale. Second-year QB Cam Ward has a live arm, but he lacked a reliable vertical threat. Insert Tate, a downfield acrobat with a big catch radius, and the Titans theoretically have an explosive connection to build around. But while Ward and Tate have shown chemistry on the practice field, they’ve yet to hook up in an actual game. Through two preseason outings, Tate has run 22 routes, with five targets and zero receptions. Now, it’s far too early for anyone to press the panic button. That said, it’d sure be nice to get the Chicago native off the schneid with a catch against his childhood team on Saturday evening.
7) A fun story in Cincy
Dohnte Meyers has taken a winding path to the NFL. After playing his college ball for the Presbyterian Blue Hose and Delta State Statesmen, the wide receiver went to the CFL and won a Grey Cup as a 1,000-yard receiver for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Signed by the Bengals in January, the 26-year-old has been turning heads all August. A playmaker with return ability and jet-sweep savvy, the 5-foot-11, 186-pounder has prospered on the practice field and produced in two games. It sure feels like he’s earned a spot on Cincy’s 53-man roster, and his slot-friendly game could give Joe Burrow something different between Pro Bowlers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
8) A funny story in Philly
A fourth-round pick out of Nebraska in 2025, Ty Robinson barely made a blip in his rookie campaign. After Robinson recorded a sack and two QB pressures in the Eagles’ preseason opener, Vic Fangio was asked to assess the defensive tackle’s performance, and the gruff guru delivered one hell of a backhanded compliment.
“He came to life,” Fangio said. “He’s been on life support since he’s been here, but he came to life. Hopefully, that’ll continue.”
How did Robinson respond to that candid commentary? With two more sacks and four more pressures in last Saturday’s game at New England. Suddenly, this guy radiates vitality! Will the power surge continue on Friday night against the Bengals? It’d be a good omen for the Eagles’ front. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis comprise one of the best DT duos in the league, with a pair of freshly minted megadeals to prove it. That said, Philly looks a little light on the edges, especially with blockbuster trade acquisition Jonathan Greenard still sidelined by a nagging pectoral issue, so another monster in the middle wouldn’t hurt.
9) The LaFleur Bowl!
Yes, it’s only a preseason game, but Mike LaFleur facing Matt LaFleur ... in Lambeau Field ... under Friday night lights. That’s the stuff brothers dream about growing up. With Matt's Packers also hosting Mike's Cardinals for joint practice this week, the Green Bay coach already submitted his solution to player fights.
"If there's an issue, I'm going to tell the guys, 'Hey, you come tag me in, they can tag in my brother, and we'll throw down on the 50,' " the elder LaFleur said on Monday.
10) Can the Ravens stay preseason perfect??
In 18 years with Baltimore, John Harbaugh led the Ravens to 12 playoff appearances, six AFC North crowns, four AFC Championship Games and the Super Bowl XLVII title. But for the purposes of this particular piece, no accomplishment shined brighter than the team's 24-game preseason winning streak. It’s an NFL record that’s admittedly inconsequential, but that doesn’t make it any less unthinkable. Baltimore didn’t drop a single preseason game from Week 1 of 2016 through Week 1 of 2023. Now, the Ravens did post a pair of losing preseason campaigns in 2023 and ’24 -- THE HORROR! -- but Baugh’s boys bounced back with a 3-0 mark last year. In 2026, Jesse Minter is picking up where his predecessor left off, with a pair of double-digit preseason wins. Shoot, these Ravens have only allowed two scoring drives in two games: an end-of-half field goal and a fourth-quarter touchdown. With a win on Friday against Washington -- the very franchise that snapped Baltimore’s 24-game streak! -- Minter will be seven perfect preseasons shy of tying Harbaugh’s far-fetched feat. Check back in 2033.