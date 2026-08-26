2026 NFL Preseason Week 3: 10 things to watch

2) QB2/3 questions

While starter drama at this position is limited, the backup battles are red hot. Heading into this week’s games, at least a dozen quarterback rooms offer genuine intrigue:

Dallas Cowboys: When the Cowboys signed Sam Howell to a one-year deal for $2.5 million guaranteed back in March, it appeared the more-experienced veteran could unseat Joe Milton III as Dak Prescott’s backup, but the rocket-armed Milton has responded with an explosive preseason. Now, head coach Brian Schottenheimer says the competition is “neck and neck.”

Denver Broncos: Sean Payton has long expressed his love for Jarrett Stidham, but “Stiddy” might have real competition for the coach’s heart. Gritty third-stringer Sam Ehlinger is pushing for a promotion in his second season as a Bronco.

Detroit Lions: In the wake of Teddy Bridgewater’s abrupt retirement earlier this month, Detroit quickly signed Josh Dobbs to give the team a well-traveled veteran with starting experience. But the “Passtronaut” has failed to really take the backup job, while undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer has flashed some promise.

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson will start Saturday’s game against the Lions. The former No. 4 overall pick remains an inconsistent-yet-enticing toolbox, but it doesn’t appear that Riley Leonard has built off his promising starting debut in Week 18 of last season.

Los Angeles Chargers: After spending last year on the Chargers’ practice squad, DJ Uiagalelei is attempting to usurp QB2 duties from Trey Lance. Neither has truly separated himself this summer, with head coach Jim Harbaugh saying it’s a “tight” battle after the second preseason game.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams made one of the most stunning picks in April’s draft, taking QB Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall, but Sean McVay has been pumping up Stetson Bennett IV all offseason. Simpson made a splash with an efficient performance in the preseason opener, while Bennett shined this past Saturday. McVay has already confirmed Simpson will play against the Chargers on Thursday night; Bennett’s status is still up in the air.

Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy lost the starting competition to Kyler Murray, but is the former No. 10 overall pick now at risk of yielding the backup job to veteran Carson Wentz? Last week’s rough outing against the Ravens’ backups certainly didn’t help McCarthy’s cause.

New Orleans Saints: Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson both struggled in last Saturday’s 34-0 loss to the Rams’ backups, with Rattler throwing a 100-yard pick-six and Wilson tossing a ghastly INT of his own. Kellen Moore certainly wasn’t pleased with the effort. And now the second-year head coach is hitting his old digs in Dallas, one week after the Saints and Cowboys were each fined $500,000 for fighting during their joint practice.

New York Jets: Has fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik done enough to lock up the job behind Geno Smith? That’s debatable -- though nobody else in the building has really pushed the rookie for QB2 snaps. It’s not hard to imagine New York ultimately bringing in a veteran option who becomes available after Sunday's roster cutdowns, especially with Aaron Glenn entering Year 2 under an intense microscope.

Philadelphia Eagles: Tanner McKee put on a dazzling display in last year’s preseason, but a spot start in Week 18 was far less inspiring. Consequently, Philadelphia brought in seasoned vet Andy Dalton to compete for the job. McKee significantly outplayed Dalton in last week’s game at New England, but Nick Sirianni says it’s “still a competition.”

Pittsburgh Steelers: Could the Steelers truly keep four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster? Mike McCarthy and Co. continue to raise the possibility, but it’s hard to believe. With 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and 2026 third-rounder Drew Allar set to split reps for a second straight game, we’ll see if the youngsters are ready to make Mason Rudolph expendable as Aaron Rodgers’ backup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Browning's back injury earlier this month opened the door for Jalon Daniels to make an impression, and the undrafted rookie out of Kansas has done exactly that, leading the Buccaneers to five scoring drives (including four touchdowns) in a little over three quarters of preseason football. Browning returned to action last week but didn’t put any points on the board in four drives, taking three sacks in the process.