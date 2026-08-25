Brian Schottenheimer: Joe Milton, Sam Howell 'neck and neck' for Cowboys' backup QB role behind Dak Prescott
Preseason is mostly for the backups.
When it comes to the quarterback position, there are more significant backup competitions still underway than starter gigs up for grabs. The one in Dallas, between Sam Howell and Joe Milton III, appears to be coming down to the wire.
"I think it's a great competition," coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday, via the team's official website. "Joe's performed beautifully in both games, you can't look at the numbers and not know that. But Sam's made a lot of plays too. Sam did a beautiful two-minute drive against Seattle. Like I said, we don't have to, and we're not ready to make any decisions yet."
Howell entered camp with the edge, getting the start in the first preseason game versus Seattle. The QBs flipped order on Saturday, with Milton getting the start in the second exhibition game against Arizona. Schottenheimer said the club will evaluate their play during the week to decide who will start the final preseason tilt versus New Orleans on Friday.
Through two preseason games, Howell has gone 15-of-22 passing for 159 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Milton has completed 21 of 28 attempts for 286 yards, three TDs and a rushing score.
"If you would just take the training camp competition, it's probably neck and neck, and Sam maybe a little bit ahead," Schottenheimer said. "That's why we actually started Sam in the first game against Seattle. But Joe's put together two really good performances, and this will be another fun week for them to keep battling."
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The second preseason game offered Milton a chance to edge ahead of Howell, as the talented but inexperienced dual-threat QB led four scoring drives. Milton has shined in preseasons past, flashing a massive arm and entertaining escapability. Still, he’s made zero career starts and appeared in just five games since entering the NFL as a sixth-rounder in 2024 with the Patriots.
Schotty noted that he’s seen improvement from the third-year pro, including the ability to throw more than just a fastball.
“Last year at times, this time of year with Joe, it was a little bit difficult to call plays for Joe because I wasn't sure exactly what's going to happen here and there," the coach said. “Just the poise that he's playing with right now... The touch on the double move to (Jonathan) Mingo was a beautiful, beautiful throw. The touch on the scramble play to Camden Brown was a beautiful deal. Honestly, last year this time, on the touchdown to Malik (Davis), it's probably from me to [a nearby reporter], and he probably would've blistered it at Malik. Probably would've put a dent in Malik's chest because he's capable of doing that. He just kind of softened his elbow and just kind of flipped it and made it really easy for Malik. Two really, really good performances."
The big question is whether the Cowboys can trust Milton in the backup role, given their playoff aspirations. Howell does have starting experience, albeit from 2023, and he bounced around last year after not being able to earn the backup gig in Minnesota.
Dak Prescott, who started all 17 games in 2025, hasn’t gone back-to-back years without missing at least five tilts since the first four campaigns of his career.