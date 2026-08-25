Brian Schottenheimer: Joe Milton, Sam Howell 'neck and neck' for Cowboys' backup QB role behind Dak Prescott

Preseason is mostly for the backups.

When it comes to the quarterback position, there are more significant backup competitions still underway than starter gigs up for grabs. The one in Dallas, between Sam Howell and Joe Milton III, appears to be coming down to the wire.

"I think it's a great competition," coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday, via the team's official website. "Joe's performed beautifully in both games, you can't look at the numbers and not know that. But Sam's made a lot of plays too. Sam did a beautiful two-minute drive against Seattle. Like I said, we don't have to, and we're not ready to make any decisions yet."

Howell entered camp with the edge, getting the start in the first preseason game versus Seattle. The QBs flipped order on Saturday, with Milton getting the start in the second exhibition game against Arizona. Schottenheimer said the club will evaluate their play during the week to decide who will start the final preseason tilt versus New Orleans on Friday.

Through two preseason games, Howell has gone 15-of-22 passing for 159 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Milton has completed 21 of 28 attempts for 286 yards, three TDs and a rushing score.

"If you would just take the training camp competition, it's probably neck and neck, and Sam maybe a little bit ahead," Schottenheimer said. "That's why we actually started Sam in the first game against Seattle. But Joe's put together two really good performances, and this will be another fun week for them to keep battling."