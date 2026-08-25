Matt LaFleur jokes about fighting brother, Mike, during Packers-Cardinals joint practices

Matt is entering his eighth season with the Packers, while Mike is in his first year with the Cardinals after spending the past three years as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator. Despite the disparity in the brothers' head coaching experience, Mike isn’t acquiescing to the sibling seven years his senior.

“He is quick to criticize everything that I put on the schedule,” Matt LaFleur joked, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He’s like, ‘Why are we doing this? Why are we doing that? We never do this.’ And I’m like, ‘All right, Mike. You’ve got all the answers.’

"But, no, it’s been healthy. It’s been good. So there’s been give and take on both sides for sure.”

It’s an interesting dynamic for the brothers to face off in a benign preseason game in the first year they’re both occupying a big chair.

“It’s going to be pretty special,” Matt LaFleur said. “But at the end of the day, we’re just looking to try to get good work on both sides. Certainly, always going to prioritize the Green Bay Packers, but if there’s another team in the National Football League that I’ll be rooting for, it will be the Arizona Cardinals.”

The Cardinals and Packers face off Friday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET.