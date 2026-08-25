2026 NFL 53-man roster deadline: Cut candidates, trade targets
Roster reduction time is a brutal reality around the NFL.
With clubs going from 90-man rosters to an initial 53-man crew, roughly 1,184 players will lose their jobs before Sunday’s cut-down deadline. Yes, each team will bring back players to the practice squad, and others will be re-signed over the next few weeks as IR spots are used. However, for a large chunk of players, this is the end of the line in 2026.
We’ve already seen clubs begin to churn their rosters. The Patriots traded away Kayshon Boutte in a long-expected move. The Cardinals cut running back Trey Benson. More are coming. Let’s take a gander at some notable players who could be released or traded in the coming days.
- Edge Michael Danna
- WR Mecole Hardman
- S Geno Stone
Danna is buried in a deep edge group in Buffalo. Perhaps the Bills keep extra bodies, but hanging on to a middling veteran, who had one sack in 15 games with Kansas City in 2025, at this stage makes little sense.
Hardman hasn’t stood out as a receiver and had several preseason drops. The Bills test-driving Ray Davis as a punt returner directly threatens Hardman’s primary gig. If Buffalo is comfortable with its other punt returning options, Hardman will be looking for work elsewhere.
Stone has struggled during camp and was outplayed in Saturday's preseason game by Damar Hamlin, who gets my nod in the safety room.
The former fourth-rounder has struggled to gain traction this offseason. Lacking keen dual-threat ability doesn’t make him a great third-back option for Ben Johnson’s offense behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Johnson took just two carries in seven games last year.
A numbers game in Cincy’s beefed-up defense has one or both of the 2024 Day 2 draft picks likely out the door. I’d lean Jackson, who's had less of an impact than Jenkins over two seasons, as the more likely candidate to be released. Seventh-round rookie Landon Robinson has flashed during the preseason and is on the verge of pushing for snaps.
Cleveland’s offseason additions of rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and the signing of Tylan Wallace, buried Tillman. Add in an undisclosed injury in training camp that’s kept him off the field, and Tillman's path out of Cleveland seems clear. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him find his way to Atlanta to reunite with Kevin Stefanski at some point.
- QB Sam Howell
- DE Sam Williams
The coaching staff might still be holding out, but in my opinion, Joe Milton III already won the backup job. Howell has duplicative skills of numerous other quarterbacks who bounce around the league. He’s a practice squad candidate rather than an initial 53-man guy. Or maybe I’m just anti-Sam.
The addition of Von Miller pushes one of the incumbent edge rushers off the roster. I think James Houston’s pure rush ability keeps him on the club. Between Williams and Marist Liufau, I lean toward Dallas keeping the latter, who is a better special-teams player.
I don’t think general manager Brett Veach will outright cut Fulton, who was solid in eight games last season, but if I was a team needing corner help, I’d inquire about a trade.
AOC should be a trade target for a team in need of a backup QB with starting experience. With no direct path to playing time with the additions of veteran Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza, O'Connell's time in Vegas should be coming to a close.
- WR Tutu Atwell
The Dolphins signed Atwell to a barren WR room. With a nondescript camp and meager preseason, the veteran has been easily leapfrogged by rookies, such as third-rounder Caleb Douglas. For a rebuilding club, playing the youngsters makes the most sense.
I don’t believe the Vikings outright cut McCarthy, but if anyone calls about a trade, the Vikings should jump at the chance to move the third-year QB. Despite what Kevin O’Connell has said, I think the club would trust Carson Wentz more than McCarthy as QB2 in the event Kyler Murray goes down. The former No. 10 overall pick caddying as QB3 could present some issues.
- OL James Hudson
- LB Chad Muma
Between costing his team with penalties and losing battles to Eagles backups last weekend, Hudson has struggled significantly during preseason action. The recent signing of Greg Van Roten said a lot about Hudson’s future in New England.
Muma played deep into the fourth quarter against Philadelphia, not a great sign for a veteran trying to make the roster. It appears he’s quickly tumbled down the depth chart.
By most accounts, the 33-year-old Beckham arrived at camp in better form than some expected. However, he hasn’t stood out enough at a position aching for a veteran to show out. Given that he hasn’t been taking special-teams snaps this preseason, I just don’t think OBJ has the juice to crack the initial 53-man roster. Maybe the club circles back if/when injuries create an opening?
Tracy’s preseason mishaps, coupled with the recent signing of Najee Harris, put the 26-year-old’s job in peril. The club wouldn’t have signed Harris if it had been comfortable with the RB depth chart. The uptick in Tracy’s special-teams work shows that the Giants are searching for a way to justify keeping him on the roster. If he doesn’t show he can be a reliable special-teams contributor, he could be on the move. RB-needy teams should be calling.
- QB Andy Dalton
Tanner McKee has clearly outplayed Dalton so far this preseason. I don’t think the Eagles would get much of anything in return for Dalton in a trade, but I’m sure general manager Howie Roseman will explore all options. There is no sense in keeping excess QBs in Philly.
- LB Malik Harrison
- RB Kaleb Johnson
- OT Broderick Jones
The recent signing of Elandon Roberts all but signaled the end of Harrison’s forgettable run in Pittsburgh.
Johnson has been buried on the depth chart, and his preseason usage suggests he isn’t long for the roster. The 2025 third-rounder is averaging 3.5 yards per carry on 12 totes this preseason. His lack of versatility hurts his chances of sticking around.
Jones is an interesting case. The 2023 first-round pick underwent spinal fusion surgery after suffering a Week 12 neck injury that ended his 2025 season, but he was cleared for the start of training camp. He has struggled mightily in the preseason, though, playing deep into contests. Last week’s game against the Jets was particularly ugly (five QB pressures and two sacks allowed, per Next Gen Stats). Yet, teams can never have enough offensive tackle help. The progress, or lack thereof, shown by 2026 first-round OT Max Iheanachor -- who has returned to practice after missing two-plus weeks with a shoulder/neck injury of his own -- in the next few days could decide Jones’ fate in Pittsburgh.
While most of the Niners’ WR corps is no stranger to injury, Kirk’s calf ailment has lingered since the start of camp. The inaction, coupled with the signing of Deebo Samuel and a star turn from rookie De’Zhaun Stribling, buries Kirk on the depth chart. The WR could be a candidate to be released and then later re-signed or elevated from the practice squad when healthy.