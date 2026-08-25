2026 NFL 53-man roster deadline: Cut candidates, trade targets

Roster reduction time is a brutal reality around the NFL.

With clubs going from 90-man rosters to an initial 53-man crew, roughly 1,184 players will lose their jobs before Sunday’s cut-down deadline. Yes, each team will bring back players to the practice squad, and others will be re-signed over the next few weeks as IR spots are used. However, for a large chunk of players, this is the end of the line in 2026.

We’ve already seen clubs begin to churn their rosters. The Patriots traded away Kayshon Boutte in a long-expected move. The Cardinals cut running back Trey Benson. More are coming. Let’s take a gander at some notable players who could be released or traded in the coming days.