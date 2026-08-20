NFL fines Cowboys, Saints $500K each for unsportsmanlike behavior at joint practice

The NFL confirmed on Thursday that it has fined the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints organizations $500,000 after there were multiple fights during a joint practice session on Tuesday in Oxnard, California.

"The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints have each been fined $500,000 for the actions that took place at the joint practice between the teams earlier this week," the league said in a statement.

"The Competition Committee has made sportsmanship -- including at joint practices -- a point of emphasis over the past several years. All clubs were reminded by memo prior to training camp of their responsibility in preventing unsportsmanlike behavior at joint practices that has the potential to result in injury."

Tuesday's practice was marred by multiple fights throughout the day with Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and Saints HC Kellen Moore at one point discussing potentially ending the session early.

"There's a discipline element to playing this football game," Schottenheimer said on Tuesday. "Unfortunately we didn't handle that very well today."

The NFL sent a memo to teams in July stating that "coaches and players are held to the highest standards of professionalism and sportsmanship" during joint practices, ESPN reported.

The Saints held a joint practice with the Cowboys in Southern California ahead of their Saturday preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood.

The Cowboys play at the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday in Week 2 of the preseason.