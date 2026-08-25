NFL offensive rookies: Best and worst case for 17 players in 2026

Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall

Best-case scenario: I believe Mendoza is wired to handle early adversity, but Klint Kubiak wisely allows him to sit behind Kirk Cousins for the first seven games. Mendoza takes over the starting job in Week 8 against the Jets.

Worst-case scenario: He’s forced to play early on and the revamped interior offensive line doesn’t boost the running game. Mendoza takes punishing hits in the pocket. His confidence and pocket poise start to wane.

Projected stats: 1,910 passing yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs; 196 rushing yards, TD.