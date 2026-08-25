NFL offensive rookies: Best and worst case for 17 players in 2026
With the start of the 2026 NFL season right around the corner, I'm taking a look at the best- and worst-case scenarios for 17 of the top rookies on offense -- sorted by position -- providing projected stats for each.
QUARTERBACK
Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall
Best-case scenario: I believe Mendoza is wired to handle early adversity, but Klint Kubiak wisely allows him to sit behind Kirk Cousins for the first seven games. Mendoza takes over the starting job in Week 8 against the Jets.
Worst-case scenario: He’s forced to play early on and the revamped interior offensive line doesn’t boost the running game. Mendoza takes punishing hits in the pocket. His confidence and pocket poise start to wane.
Projected stats: 1,910 passing yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs; 196 rushing yards, TD.
RUNNING BACK
Drafted: Round 1, No. 3 overall
Best-case scenario: Love’s high-ankle sprain heals in a timely fashion and he’s able to start the season at 100 percent. The Cardinals establish their passing game, preventing defenses from loading the box with defenders to stop Love. He provides steady production on the ground and as a pass catcher.
Worst-case scenario: The high-ankle sprain nags him throughout the year. The injury and Arizona's subpar run blocking limit Love’s production.
Projected stats: 223 carries for 918 yards, 7 TDs; 54 catches for 415 yards, 2 TDs.
Drafted: Round 1, No. 32 overall
Best-case scenario: A steady run-blocking unit allows Price to hit the ground running. He proves he can handle RB1 duties early in the season and maintains the leading role even after Zach Charbonnet returns from an ACL tear.
Worst-case scenario: The coaching staff loses confidence in Price due to fumbles and mistakes in pass protection. Seattle takes a RB-by-committee approach, with the rookie failing to establish himself as the clear RB1.
Projected stats: 219 carries for 986 yards, 10 TDs; 25 receptions for 215 yards, TD.
WIDE RECEIVER
Drafted: Round 1, No. 4 overall
Best-case scenario: Titans QB Cam Ward builds on his second half of the 2025 season and Tate is the primary beneficiary. The former Buckeye’s precise routes and sure hands quickly earn Ward’s trust and the rookie becomes the team’s most targeted receiver.
Worst-case scenario: Tate struggles to find the same freedom from NFL cornerbacks that he experienced at Ohio State with Jeremiah Smith across from him on the field. Tate sees fewer snaps than expected.
Projected stats: 68 catches for 841 yards, 7 TDs.
Drafted: Round 1, No. 8 overall
Best-case scenario: Tyson is given ample time to recover from his hamstring injury and finds the target count higher than expected right out of the gate. With WR Chris Olave garnering much of the attention from defenses, Tyson begins stacking up numbers by midseason and continues to perform at a high level down the stretch.
Worst-case scenario: The hamstring injuries that have hounded Tyson since last fall continue to pester him all season long, leading to uneven playing time and production.
Projected stats: 44 catches for 649 yards, 4 TDs.
Drafted: Round 1, No. 20 overall
Best-case scenario: Jalen Hurts takes to new coordinator Sean Mannion’s passing game concepts. The QB consistently targets the middle of the field, allowing Lemon, a noted route-runner and ball-winner, to compete with DeVonta Smith for the team lead in receptions.
Worst-case scenario: Lemon struggles to get up to speed after missing valuable practice reps this month with a hamstring injury. Hollywood Brown takes advantage of his opportunity, leading to a lot of time on the sideline for Lemon.
Projected stats: 63 catches for 782 yards, 5 TDs.
Drafted: Round 1, No. 24 overall
Best-case scenario: As the best separator in this year’s rookie class, Concepcion quickly establishes himself as the Browns’ go-to option in the passing game. With Cleveland playing from behind in most games, Concepcion sees his target count grow as the season progresses.
Worst-case scenario: Beset by spotty quarterback play, Concepcion fails to get off the launch pad in Year 1. Cleveland’s QBs are more reliant on bigger targets like Denzel Boston and Harold Fannin Jr., leaving Concepcion with a surprisingly low target count.
Projected stats: 66 catches for 779 yards, 5 TDs.
Drafted: Round 1, No. 30 overall
Best-case scenario: Offensive coordinator Frank Reich features three wide receiver sets at a high rate and Cooper becomes the team’s catch-and-run specialist underneath, allowing him to load up on receptions.
Worst-case scenario: The Jets lean heavily into 12 personnel (2 TEs, 2 WRs, 1 RB), leaving Cooper to fight a losing battle for slot reps against Isaiah Williams.
Projected stats: 42 catches for 499 yards, 2 TDs.
Drafted: Round 2, No. 33 overall
Best-case scenario: Stribling validates the 49ers’ decision to draft him earlier than he was expected to go in April. He uses his long strides and speed to create windows for Brock Purdy at the second and third levels.
Worst-case scenario: Stribling flashes but with Mike Evans, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey commanding targets, the rookie fails to gain traction as a consistent element inside the offense.
Projected stats: 36 catches for 543 yards, 3 TDs.
Drafted: Round 2, No. 39 overall
Best-case scenario: The big, toolsy wideout rides his strong camp performance into the season, immediately cementing himself as the go-to target on all three levels of the field.
Worst-case scenario: Spotty quarterback play and issues separating against press coverage lead to an underwhelming Year 1. Boston grabs only one score and finishes with fewer than 500 receiving yards despite a strong snap count.
Projected stats: 52 catches for 681 yards, 5 TDs.
Drafted: Round 2, No. 47 overall
Best-case scenario: Bernard proves to the coaching staff and, more importantly, to Aaron Rodgers that he is a game-ready option. He’s able to incorporate more of the route tree than we typically see from DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.
Worst-case scenario: The additions of Rico Dowdle as RB2, Pittman as WR2 and the ascension of Roman Wilson eat into Bernard’s targets. His production is lacking as a rookie.
Projected stats: 39 catches for 484 yards, 2 TDs.
Drafted: Round 3, No. 71 overall
Best-case scenario: New offensive coordinator David Blough showcases Williams’ unique ability to make mischief catching, running and even throwing the football. He plays a significant role in returning the Washington offense to its 2024 form.
Worst-case scenario: The signing of Stefon Diggs greatly diminishes the snap count for Williams. He struggles to find his place on a team with quarterback-friendly targets like Terry McLaurin and Diggs in place.
Projected stats: 29 receptions for 361 yards, TD; 12 carries for 63 yards.
Drafted: Round 3, No. 74 overall
Best-case scenario: Fields earns a starting job over Darius Slayton. The Notre Dame product uses his size (6-foot-4, 222 pounds) and strength to become a solid possession target capable of winning one-on-one battles in the red zone.
Worst-case scenario: Despite a solid camp, Fields gets caught up in the glut of receivers behind Malik Nabers and fails to establish himself as a reliable, productive option during the season.
Projected stats: 46 catches for 503 yards, 4 TDs.
Drafted: Round 3, No. 75 overall
Best-case scenario: With the rebuilding Dolphins lacking a proven WR1, Douglas finds his footing quickly as both an intermediate and deep threat for Malik Willis. He makes 50 catches for close to 700 yards.
Worst-case scenario: Douglas struggles to beat press corners and win contested catches at a high enough rate. Chris Bell recovers from his ACL tear to become the more heavily targeted rookie receiver in Miami’s offense.
Projected stats: 41 catches for 538 yards, 2 TDs.
Drafted: Round 3, No. 80 overall
Best-case scenario: Baltimore’s new coaching staff showcases Lane from the jump and he rewards them by continuing his mastery in the red zone. He makes highlight-reel catches and finishes among the team leaders in touchdown grabs.
Worst-case scenario: Lamar Jackson focuses his targets on Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and others, leaving Lane to wait until the 2027 season for his chance to shine.
Projected stats: 40 catches for 470 yards, 3 TDs.
TIGHT END
Drafted: Round 1, No. 16 overall
Best-case scenario: Sadiq is 100 percent come the start of the regular season after missing time with a core-muscle injury. He develops an early rapport with Geno Smith, who recognizes an opportunity to lean on the rookie as a safety blanket between the numbers.
Worst-case scenario: Sadiq sees tighter coverage, allowing fellow TE Mason Taylor to scoop up a higher percentage of targets when the team uses 12 personnel (2 TEs, 2 WRs, 1 RB). While that isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Jets, it won’t be a good thing for fantasy managers relying on Sadiq.
Projected stats: 58 catches for 700 yards, 4 TDs.
Drafted: Round 2, No. 54 overall
Best-case scenario: First-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion uses 12 personnel at a healthy clip, allowing Stowers to be on the field at the same as TE1 Dallas Goedert. Stowers’ speed and athleticism create open throwing windows, and he posts a higher-than-expected catch total.
Worst-case scenario: Stowers struggles to find steady playing time, with his inconsistency as a blocker forcing the Eagles to limit their two tight end sets.
Projected stats: 21 catches for 233 yards, TD.