Bears QB Caleb Williams channels Michael Jordan on 'Madden NFL 27' cover

"Childhood dream, man," Williams said on the New Heights podcast. "Mike Vick being on, the cover, John Madden covers and these different things. So it's gonna go up for sure. It's probably gonna be one of the newer trophies for me, being able to put it up right next to all these other cooler trophies I have. Like I said, dream come true. They've never had two back to back, so let's see if we can… That's my thing. Let's see if I can go and make it back to back this year."