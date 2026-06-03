Bears QB Caleb Williams channels Michael Jordan on 'Madden NFL 27' cover

The Iceman will grace the cover of Madden NFL 27.
EA Sports announced Wednesday that Caleb Williams is this year's Madden Cover Athlete.
"Childhood dream, man," Williams said on the New Heights podcast. "Mike Vick being on, the cover, John Madden covers and these different things. So it's gonna go up for sure. It's probably gonna be one of the newer trophies for me, being able to put it up right next to all these other cooler trophies I have. Like I said, dream come true. They've never had two back to back, so let's see if we can… That's my thing. Let's see if I can go and make it back to back this year."
Williams is the first Chicago Bears player to land on the Madden cover.
The honor comes after Williams led the Bears to a trove of comeback victories in 2025, spearheading the club's worst-to-first turnaround in the NFC North. Williams put up 3,942 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The QB's second season included numerous jaw-dropping passes and furious comebacks. Williams' most famous play came in the Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Facing a fourth down, trailing by seven with 27 seconds left, Williams bailed backward and heaved a touchdown pass to Cole Kmet to force overtime. The Bears fell in the extra period, but the pass highlighted a ridiculous season for the former No. 1 overall pick. It underscored that with Williams under center, the Bears are never out of a game.
Williams said his Jumpman pose on the cover was an homage to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
"That was the whole thing. I was like, everybody knows the Air Jordan, the sunrise of him doing his Air Jordan with the skyline behind him," Williams said. "I was like, I want to recreate it, football, bring it back 30 years later, however many years later. We did that one and this one [Iceman] obviously had to go in it. This had to go in it. This was a really cool photoshoot."