 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bears QB Caleb Williams channels Michael Jordan on 'Madden NFL 27' cover

Published: Jun 03, 2026 at 08:29 AM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Iceman will grace the cover of Madden NFL 27.

EA Sports announced Wednesday that Caleb Williams is this year's Madden Cover Athlete.

"Childhood dream, man," Williams said on the New Heights podcast. "Mike Vick being on, the cover, John Madden covers and these different things. So it's gonna go up for sure. It's probably gonna be one of the newer trophies for me, being able to put it up right next to all these other cooler trophies I have. Like I said, dream come true. They've never had two back to back, so let's see if we can… That's my thing. Let's see if I can go and make it back to back this year."

Williams is the first Chicago Bears player to land on the Madden cover.

Related Links

The honor comes after Williams led the Bears to a trove of comeback victories in 2025, spearheading the club's worst-to-first turnaround in the NFC North. Williams put up 3,942 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The QB's second season included numerous jaw-dropping passes and furious comebacks. Williams' most famous play came in the Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Facing a fourth down, trailing by seven with 27 seconds left, Williams bailed backward and heaved a touchdown pass to Cole Kmet to force overtime. The Bears fell in the extra period, but the pass highlighted a ridiculous season for the former No. 1 overall pick. It underscored that with Williams under center, the Bears are never out of a game.

Williams said his Jumpman pose on the cover was an homage to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

"That was the whole thing. I was like, everybody knows the Air Jordan, the sunrise of him doing his Air Jordan with the skyline behind him," Williams said. "I was like, I want to recreate it, football, bring it back 30 years later, however many years later. We did that one and this one [Iceman] obviously had to go in it. This had to go in it. This was a really cool photoshoot."

Related Content

news

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata relieved after A.J. Brown trade: It sounds terrible, but 'thank God it's over'

With the A.J. Brown trade finally official, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata verbalized how many felt about the situation: Finally, it's done.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert tweaking mechanics as he adjusts to Mike McDaniel's quick-game scheme

Part of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme involves quick strikes, throwing to a spot instead of a receiver. To better acclimate himself to the plan, quarterback Justin Herbert is working on his mechanics.

news

Jim Schwartz on leaving Browns: 'A forced marriage isn't going to work in the NFL'

Jim Schwartz opted not to return to the Cleveland Browns after being passed up for the head coaching gig in favor of Todd Monken.

news

New Ram Myles Garrett has 'urgency' to win Super Bowl, solidify himself 'among the very greats'

Myles Garrett underscored that winning has always been a priority for him and claiming a Super Bowl victory is the most urgent matter at hand for the pass rusher and the Rams, his new squad.

news

Cardinals All-Pro TE Trey McBride's reaction to rival Rams getting Myles Garrett: 'Really shocked'

As the AFC North celebrates Myles Garrett's departure from the division, those in the NFC West must now contend with the two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride spoke about the new reality on Monday's The Insiders.

news

NFL Network: Falcons, WR Drake London agree to four-year, $141 million extension

Drake London has hauled in his biggest catch yet. The standout wide receiver and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

news

Rams' Sean McVay on potential Aaron Donald return: 'Bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip'

Could Aaron Donald possibly return to the Rams in the wake of this week's Myles Garrett trade? Los Angeles HC Sean McVay was asked about that scenario on Tuesday.

news

NFL Network: Steelers, LB Nick Herbig agree to four-year, $100 million contract extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers and linebacker Nate Herbig have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract extension that includes $42 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

news

Patriots WR A.J. Brown on joining childhood team: 'I know this ain't heaven, but it's close to it'

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown is joining the team he grew up rooting for and couldn't be happier about it, ready to turn the page on his time with the Eagles and focus on the season ahead for New England.

news

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown trade: 'Trying to improve our football team in every possible way'

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Tuesday discussed Monday's trade to acquire star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Jared Verse was 'huge part' of return in Myles Garrett trade

Following a blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to Los Angeles, Browns GM Andrew Berry expressed his excitement for Cleveland's return, which includes a player in Jared Verse he says was an essential piece in the deal.