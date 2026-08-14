Steelers HC Mike McCarthy lauds play of Will Howard, Drew Allar in preseason win over Packers

The young Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks continued to shine, with both Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar showing during Thursday night's 28-9 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers why the club has been leaning toward keeping four QBs on the initial 53-man roster.

After veteran Mason Rudolph started and led two drives, going 10-of-11 passing for 93 yards, Howard took over. The second-year pro, who missed all of last year, including the preseason, with a fractured pinkie finger, played three series, going 7-of-9 for 86 yards, highlighted by a well-orchestrated two-minute TD drive ahead of halftime.

Allar took over for the final four drives (one being a one-play kneel), and shined, completing 10 of 13 attempts for 153 yards, two passing TDs and a rushing score. The rookie's first pass went 74 yards on a catch-and-run by fourth-round rookie Kaden Wetjen.

New Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy beamed about his two young pupils following the game.

"I thought as far as the way they took the play, commanded the huddle. ... I thought they were very poised," McCarthy said, via ESPN. "I liked the way all three of them played, especially our young guys. I liked the way Will responded. ... He did a good job overcoming some long down on distances, and I thought his two-minute drill was outstanding. And I thought Drew played very, very well."