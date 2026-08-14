Steelers HC Mike McCarthy lauds play of Will Howard, Drew Allar in preseason win over Packers
Watch the highlights from the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup during Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
The young Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks continued to shine, with both Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar showing during Thursday night's 28-9 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers why the club has been leaning toward keeping four QBs on the initial 53-man roster.
After veteran Mason Rudolph started and led two drives, going 10-of-11 passing for 93 yards, Howard took over. The second-year pro, who missed all of last year, including the preseason, with a fractured pinkie finger, played three series, going 7-of-9 for 86 yards, highlighted by a well-orchestrated two-minute TD drive ahead of halftime.
Allar took over for the final four drives (one being a one-play kneel), and shined, completing 10 of 13 attempts for 153 yards, two passing TDs and a rushing score. The rookie's first pass went 74 yards on a catch-and-run by fourth-round rookie Kaden Wetjen.
New Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy beamed about his two young pupils following the game.
"I thought as far as the way they took the play, commanded the huddle. ... I thought they were very poised," McCarthy said, via ESPN. "I liked the way all three of them played, especially our young guys. I liked the way Will responded. ... He did a good job overcoming some long down on distances, and I thought his two-minute drill was outstanding. And I thought Drew played very, very well."
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Howard and Allar combined to complete 77% of their passes and lead four TDs drives in six non-kneel possessions.
Both the youngsters are coming off rough 2025s. Howard was sidelined the entire season and hadn’t thrown a pass in game action since Ohio State’s National Championship win two Januarys ago. Allar’s final season at Penn State was a mess before it ended early due to an October ankle injury. In his first action, Allar showed vastly improved mechanics compared to his college career.
The performance might have come against Packers backups, and players who won’t be on a 53-man roster come Week 1, but it was a positive to see each take an important first step in their preseason action.
Thursday night proved that it’s unlikely the Steelers are sneaking either of their youngsters through waivers -- not that they were ever going to try with Allar (drafted No. 76 overall). With each passing performance, we get closer and closer to Pittsburgh keeping four QBs to open 2026.