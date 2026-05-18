Who will grace 'Madden NFL 27' cover? Matthew Stafford, Bijan Robinson among top five candidates

Putting aside the aforementioned statistical unlikelihood of the Madden cover featuring a third straight running back, your name belongs in the mix if you win Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. Similar to Bijan Robinson, Walker is a persistent home run threat, adept at making the first man miss (or punishing him for trying) and eking out more yards than thought possible. The 25-year-old logged his second 1,000-yard rushing campaign in 2025, but he truly shined in the postseason. Walker scored at will against the rival 49ers in the Divisional Round, taking three trips to the end zone. Then, in the wake of backfield mate Zach Charbonnet's season-ending injury versus San Francisco, Walker scored yet again with 111 scrimmage yards in the NFC title game and rumbled to 161 total yards and the MVP hardware in Super Bowl LX. Seahawks fans might bristle seeing him don Chiefs colors on the cover, but at least they won't have a Madden curse to worry about.