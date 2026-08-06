Undrafted national champion Kahlil Benson poised to take Chiefs' starting RT spot

More attention on the Kansas City Chiefs' starting right tackle job appears warranted. Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson is poised to win the gig.

For the second consecutive day on Wednesday, Benson took all the first-team starter reps at RT, per the Kansas City Star. With seven full-squad training camp practices in the books, Benson has received the majority of reps with the first team over veteran offensive tackle Jaylon Moore.

It’s no small thing for an undrafted free-agent signee to step in and win a starting job immediately. Benson will have to continue building during preseason without rookie stumbles, but it sounds like it’s his job to lose. Teammates are heaping praise on the 6-foot-6, 319-pound rookie.

"I think Kahlil is doing a great job. I think he's a very physical player. I think he should just add on to that," starting left tackle Josh Simmons said, via KQTV. "I think you can't really teach effort. I mean, that's what he's giving out there, so that's really all I'm telling him right now is keep doing that effort.

Added star defensive tackle Chris Jones: “[Benson] is a talented guy. Big ... he's a Mississippi guy. Those Mississippi guys are cut from a different cloth. That's a silk brother, without a doubt, I have nothing but respect for him."