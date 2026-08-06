Undrafted national champion Kahlil Benson poised to take Chiefs' starting RT spot
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones looks forward to '26 season.
More attention on the Kansas City Chiefs' starting right tackle job appears warranted. Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson is poised to win the gig.
For the second consecutive day on Wednesday, Benson took all the first-team starter reps at RT, per the Kansas City Star. With seven full-squad training camp practices in the books, Benson has received the majority of reps with the first team over veteran offensive tackle Jaylon Moore.
It’s no small thing for an undrafted free-agent signee to step in and win a starting job immediately. Benson will have to continue building during preseason without rookie stumbles, but it sounds like it’s his job to lose. Teammates are heaping praise on the 6-foot-6, 319-pound rookie.
"I think Kahlil is doing a great job. I think he's a very physical player. I think he should just add on to that," starting left tackle Josh Simmons said, via KQTV. "I think you can't really teach effort. I mean, that's what he's giving out there, so that's really all I'm telling him right now is keep doing that effort.
Added star defensive tackle Chris Jones: “[Benson] is a talented guy. Big ... he's a Mississippi guy. Those Mississippi guys are cut from a different cloth. That's a silk brother, without a doubt, I have nothing but respect for him."
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After spending four years at Indiana, two as a starter, Benson transferred to Colorado in 2024, playing multiple spots along the line. He transferred back to Indiana to play for Curt Cignetti in 2025 and won the starting right tackle job, helping the Hoosiers take home the national title.
Benson has natural size and can move bodies in the run game. The knock on the 23-year-old entering the draft was some sloppy technique, particularly in pass protection.
Thus far, the Chiefs have liked what they’ve seen, setting Benson up over Moore, who is set to make $14.24 million in base salary this season. Asked about the competition earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid noted that he still wanted to see more of Benson.
“I think you let them compete and see where it goes,” Reid said Monday. “Both of them can play. We’ve just got a young guy that we haven’t seen too much, but he has some talent. Let’s see where that goes. And Moore keeps battling. He’s had a couple of good days, too. We’ll need all of them. That’s how it goes.”
Since that quote, Benson has taken most of the reps at RT.
For a guy who wasn’t even one of the 257 players drafted to walk into camp and steal a starting gig is exceedingly impressive and rare. Benson will have to avoid the rookie pitfalls, but if he does, he’ll likely be starting when K.C. hosts Denver for Monday Night Football in Week 1.