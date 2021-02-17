Steelers GM Kevin Colbert noncommittal on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert had multiple chances during Wednesday's discussion with reporters to firmly stand behind Ben Roethlisberger being the team's QB in 2021.

Instead, Colbert gave lukewarm responses.

The GM told reporters that in meetings with himself, owner Art Rooney and coach Mike Tomlin, Big Ben reiterated he wants to continue to play.

"We told him quite frankly, we have to look at this situation," Colbert said, via NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Roethlisberger is due to count $41.25 million against the Steelers' salary cap under his current contract. Pittsburgh brass has previously noted that something would need to be done with the QB's contract to remain on the roster. Big Ben has sounded amicable to finding a solution that allows him to stay with the Steelers QB for an 18th season.

Given Colbert's deliberate language, it's possible the Steelers are preparing to move on.

"As we sit here today, Ben is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers," Colbert said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "He reiterated to us that he wants to continue to play. We told him we have to look at this current situation."

Colbert's comments call to mind Rams GM Les Snead discussing Jared Goff right before L.A. dumped the QB in a trade for ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿.

If the Steelers move on from Roethlisberger, he'd still count $22.5 million against their salary cap.

It's possible Colbert's comments are meant to soften Big Ben in a move toward a team-friendly solution to the contract quandary. The GM noted that the Steelers' financial situation takes precedence in all decisions.

"Then we're making guesstimates as to what we can do to put the best team together for our sake and for Ben's sake," he said. "What kind of team can he anticipate being around him if we decide we can move forward together?"

The door isn't closed on Big Ben returning, but Colbert's language certainly wasn't as forceful or glowing as we've heard from the long-time GM in previous seasons.