CB Patrick Peterson moving on from Cardinals to Vikings on one-year, $10M deal

Patrick Peterson is moving on to Minnesota.

The 10-year pro and eight-time Pro Bowler is leaving the Arizona Cardinals and signing with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal worth $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

A standout and mainstay in the desert for a decade, Peterson was also one of the game's top corners, as evidenced by his eight-straight Pro Bowls to begin his career.

He's clearly lost a step though, as he's heading into his age-31 season.

Nonetheless, Peterson will look to bring some experience to the Vikings and improve a defense that struggled mightily in 2020. Other than 2019, when he was suspended for violation of the league's performance-enhancing substance policy, Peterson has started every game possible since he was selected in the 2011 draft. Thus, while his better seasons might be behind him, his dependability is still top-class.

No. 61 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021, Peterson's departure from the Cardinals is a hugely significant one in terms of franchise chronicle, but it's hardly unexpected.