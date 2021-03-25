Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

A veteran defensive lineman is hitting the market.
The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon.
Reed, who's been with the Seahawks since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, was looking for a long-term deal, but Seattle was seeking a conversion for cap space, Rapoport reported. Talks broke down and when the Seahawks wouldn't give in, the situation "went to a bad spot," Rapoport added.
Reed announced his impending departure on social media.
While Reed's social media farewell leans toward the Seahawks releasing him, there's still a chance a trade could be had before his release comes to be official.
Long in need of a pass rush, the Seahawks have re-signed Benson Mayowa and brought in Kerry Hyder, but losing Reed will be a blow as he was second on the squad last season with 6.5 sacks and tallied a career-high 10.5 in 2018.
After earning a half-dozen starts as a rookie, Reed has been a mainstay in the Seahawks' starting 11 since. That's all set to change now, though, as Reed and the Seahawks are parting ways.