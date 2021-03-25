Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

While Reed's social media farewell leans toward the Seahawks releasing him, there's still a chance a trade could be had before his release comes to be official.

Long in need of a pass rush, the Seahawks have re-signed ﻿Benson Mayowa﻿ and brought in ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿, but losing Reed will be a blow as he was second on the squad last season with 6.5 sacks and tallied a career-high 10.5 in 2018.