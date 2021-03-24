2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

Ryan Kerrigan's free-agent market is starting to heat up.
The four-time Pro Bowler will take a visit to the Cincinnati Bengals today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
Washington is also interested in retaining Kerrigan on its deep defensive line, Rapoport added.
The 32-year-old pass rusher has spent his entire 10-year career in Washington and owns the club's all-time sack record with 95.5.
After averaging 10.6 sacks per season over his first eight years, Kerrigan has seen his playing time dip. He was a rotational player in 2020, starting just one of 16 games played. Despite playing just 476 snaps (down from 859 in 2018), the veteran was still productive, earning 5.5 sacks.
The Bengals are revamping their defensive line and could use a veteran presence like Kerrigan to be a locker room leader who could do damage opposite newly signed Trey Hendrickson.
Cincy continued its secondary revamp Tuesday with the signing of former Falcons safety Ricardo Allen, Rapoport reported, per agent Drew Rosenhaus. Allen agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Bengals re-signed running back Samaje Perine to a two-year deal. Perine logged 74 touches for 367 yards and three scores for Cincinnati in 2020.
Elsewhere in the NFL on Wednesday:
- The San Francisco 49ers are expected to re-sign cornerback K'Waun Williams to a one-year deal, per Rapoport. Williams recently visited the Chiefs but will return to San Francisco, where he's spent the past four seasons. He was ranked No. 60 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021.
- The Chicago Bears agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Chiefs running back Damien Williams, per Rapoport.
- Tight end Kyle Rudolph has signed his deal with the New York Giants, Rapoport reported. The two sides moved forward following a brief snag related to concern for Rudolph's physical. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Rudolph will soon undergo foot surgery but is expected to be ready for Week 1.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed linebacker Robert Spillane to a one-year contract. Spillane, 25, saw an increase in playing time after Bud Dupree went down with a season-ending injury; he contributed 45 tackles, two sacks, an interception and four passes defensed in 12 games (seven starts).
- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.
- Whitney Mercilus is slated to hit free agency earlier than expected. The Houston Texans linebacker, 30, agreed to a contract restructure with the team that converts the final two years of his deal (2022 and 2023) into void years, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Houston saves $4 million in cap space by converting $6 million of Mercilus' base salary into a bonus. Mercilus will be paid his $6 million bonus by the end of the calendar year rather than over 34 weeks like his base salary and will receive a roster bonus (prorated as a game check based on his initially scheduled $10.5 million salary) payable if there's a 17th game in 2021, Garafolo added. The Texans are signing wide receiver Chris Conley to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million fully guaranteed with $500,000 in incentives, per Garafolo.
- The Detroit Lions are signing linebacker Alex Anzalone to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, Garafolo reported.
- Tampa Bay took care of some business Wednesday morning. The Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh worth up to $10M, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Tampa Bay also agreed to terms with left tackle Donovan Smith on a two-year, $31.8 million extension through 2023, Rapoport reported.
- The New England Patriots are re-signing running back James White, the RB confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Giardi.
- The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with former Panthers defensive end Efe Obada on a one-year deal.
- The Miami Dolphins re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts.
- Defensive end Vinny Curry is visiting the New York Jets on Wednesday, Rapoport reported.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced the re-signing of running back Ameer Abdullah.