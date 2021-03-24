Around the NFL

Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers finalizing one-year, $9M deal

Published: Mar 24, 2021 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade, coach Bruce Arians empathically told every major free agent that his "(expletive) ain't going nowhere." At the time, it sounded like a coach having fun with players.

Surely, Tampa couldn't retain most of its major pieces to make another Lombardi run, right?

It turns out Arians wasn't joking.

The Bucs continue their offseason of retaining their big-name free agents.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bucs agreed to terms with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year contract worth a max of $10 million, per sources informed of the deal. The deal includes $9 million fully guaranteed plus incentives that would get Suh to the max, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added.

While he might not be the first-team All-Pro player he was early in his career, Suh remains a solid interior defender who can win one-on-ones. He's a stout run defender and key to the Bucs' top-ranked run D in 2021. Ranked No. 64 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021, the 34-year-old also still possesses the ability to get upfield and push the pocket.

Suh compiled six sacks -- his most since 2015 -- to go along with 19 QB hits and 44 tackles, including nine for loss while starting 16 games in 2020.

The Bucs fit Suh under the salary cap by inking left tackle Donovan Smith to an extension that lowered his cap figure by more than $10 million.

Tampa GM Jason Licht has done a masterful job keeping the Bucs' core together. Extensions like Tom Brady's and Smith's have given the Bucs wiggle room to keep the majority of their free agents.

Tampa franchise-tagged Chris Godwin and re-signed pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett﻿, linebacker Lavonte David﻿, tight end Rob Gronkowski﻿, kicker Ryan Succop﻿, Suh, and several other depth players.

The Bucs have borrowed from the future to keep their band together. With the Super Bowl window wide open as long as Brady continues to play in Tampa, the club can worry about paying that tab later. Chasing rings is the name of the game right now, and keeping together a core that jelled down the stretch of the season, winning eight straight, was the right move for the Bucs.

Related Content

news

Jaguars sign QB C.J. Beathard to two-year, $5M deal 

The Jaguars added depth to their QB room. Ian Rapoport reports that Jacksonville is expected to sign former 49ers QB ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿.
news

Damien Williams agrees to one-year deal with Bears

Damien Williams has found a new home with a familiar face. The former Chiefs RB and hero of Super Bowl LIV has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bears, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Patriots expected to re-sign all-purpose RB James White

The Patriots are retaining a key backfield playmaker. RB James White is expected to re-sign with the Pats, Michael Giardi reports.
news

Buccaneers, LT Donovan Smith agree to terms on two-year, $31.8M extension

Tampa Bay continues to lock down its immediate future. Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith reached an agreement on a two-year, $31.8M extension through 2023 that now includes $30M guaranteed over the next two seasons.
news

Will Fuller wanted to take one-year contract in Miami 'to prove my worth in the league'

﻿Will Fuller﻿ is ready to prove he can be a difference-maker for an entire season. The speedy wideout said he took a one-year deal with the Dolphins to show last season's health and production wasn't a fluke.
news

Marcus Mariota not fretting pay cut: 'Just excited to be a Raider'

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota speaks on the restructuring of his contract which allows the backup to remain in Las Vegas.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

Free-agent defensive end Ryan Kerrigan is set to visit the Cincinnati Bengals today, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, but Washington is also interested in retaining the franchise's all-time sack leader.
news

49ers LT Trent Williams: 'I think playing 'til 40 is well within reach'

San Francisco officially announced the re-signing of multi-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams on Tuesday, and with it came a media session that gave Williams a chance to discuss his historic six-year, $138.06 million deal.
news

Washington Football Team could consider keeping name; no firm timeline on rebranding efforts

The Washington Football Team's current name came out of necessity. It might end up staying because of popularity.
news

Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco signing with Eagles

Quarterback Joe Flacco is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, his agent announced. The deal is for one year and $3.5 million with a chance to make up to $7.5 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.  
news

Marcus Mariota expected to sign reworked deal worth $3.5M following Raiders' pay cut request

﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ is sticking with the Raiders for now following an agreement to reduce his pay for the 2021 season. Mariota is expected to sign a reworked contract with Las Vegas.
