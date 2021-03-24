Around the NFL

Damien Williams agrees to one-year deal with Bears

Published: Mar 24, 2021
Nick Shook

Damien Williams has found a new home with a familiar face.

The running back and hero of Super Bowl LIV has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Williams spent the 2020 season away from football, choosing to opt out because of COVID-19 concerns related to his mother's stage 4 cancer. He was released by the Chiefs earlier this month, freeing him to explore opportunities elsewhere. He's found that in Chicago, where he'll play under head coach Matt Nagy, a branch on Chiefs coach Andy Reid's coaching tree who runs an offense that is very similar to the one Williams found success in in 2018-2019 with the Chiefs. Williams also has a history with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who served as Williams' OC in his first two professional seasons spent with the Miami Dolphins (2014-2015).

Williams has gained 1,231 rushing yards and scored 12 times in 85 career games, and he's only seen over 100 carries in a season once, his most recent campaign of 2019. But when the lights shined brightest, Williams capitalized, rushing 17 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and catching a key touchdown pass late in Kansas City's frantic comeback effort in Super Bowl LIV.

We'll see if he can bring that type of prime-time play to the Bears, who could use another quality option in their backfield.

