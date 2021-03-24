Around the NFL

Patriots expected to re-sign all-purpose RB James White

Published: Mar 24, 2021 at 12:06 PM
The New England Patriots are retaining a key backfield playmaker.

Running back James White is re-signing with the Pats, the RB confirmed to NFL Network's Michael Giardi. White's deal is for one year and worth $2.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

White saw a decrease in production in Cam Newton's first season under center. The pass-catching back went from 95 targets and 72 catches in 15 games in Tom Brady's final season to 62 targets and 49 receptions in 14 tilts in 2020.

Still, White represents a top-shelf pass-catcher out of the backfield, with the ability to take check downs, make defenders miss, and create first downs. In his seven years in New England, White has generated 168 receiving first downs. Even in a down season last year, White's 20 first downs tied for sixth among RBs. He's also generated 25 receiving scores since 2015.

Many prognosticators pegged White reuniting with Brady in Tampa Bay, given the Bucs' need for a pass-catching back. TB12 has often said White is one of the most exceptional players he'd played with during his career.

In the end, the man who won three Super Bowls with Brady, including helping spearhead the improbable come-from-behind victory over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI, will return to New England.

White should remain the pass-catching option in a Pats backfield that includes Sony Michel and Damien Harris.

