Around the NFL

2021 NFL free agency: Tuesday roundup of latest news, buzz

Published: Mar 16, 2021 at 07:37 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Add another veteran quarterback to the free-agent market.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Detroit Lions plan to release quarterback ﻿Chase Daniel﻿. The Lions had shopped the QB in hopes of landing a trade but found no takers.

The veteran backup spent one year in Detroit, going 29-of-43 passing, for 264 yards, one TD, and two interceptions in four relief appearances of ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿.

Daniel had two years left on the three-year, $13.05 million deal signed last season. The move will save the Lions $2.3 million on the salary cap with $3 million in dead money.

Known as a solid backup, the QB could land with a team in need of a veteran mentor for a younger player.

Daniel has made a career of peddling his backup ability dating back to his days under Sean Payton and Drew Brees in New Orleans after he went undrafted out of Missouri. In 11 NFL seasons, the 34-year-old has started five games in his career. He's earned $38.527 million over his career, per Over The Cap. That's the best gig in sports if you can get it.

Signed to be insurance for Stafford, Detroit will move on and save a couple of dollars. Look for the Lions to pair a young signal-caller with Jared Goff in 2021, whether it's an early-round draft pick or a later-round project.

Along with shedding Daniel's contract, the Lions are also releasing defensive tackle ﻿Danny Shelton﻿, per Rapoport, which saves the club $4 million on the cap, with $1.25 million in dead money.

New GM Brad Holmes continues to jettison many of the bad contracts previous general manager Bob Quinn handed out in a futile attempt to save his job last season.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Tuesday:

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing safety Rayshawn Jenkins to a four-year, $35 million deal with $16 million fully guaranteed and a maximum value of $39.5 million through incentives, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
  • The Minnesota Vikings are signing offensive lineman ﻿Rashod Hill﻿ to a one-year, $2,377,500 deal that is fully guaranteed, according to Pelissero.

Related Content

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick goes to Washington on one-year, $10M deal

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Washington Football Team have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for $10 million. 
news

Former Saints DE Trey Hendrickson signing with Bengals for four years, $60 million 

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing DE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract with $32 million across the first two seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

QB Jameis Winston re-signing with Saints

Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ is re-signing with the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Jets, DE Carl Lawson agree to terms on three-year, $45 million contract

Defensive end Carl Lawson and the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Titans signing former Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree to 5-year, $85 million deal

The Tennessee Titans are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers edge ﻿Bud Dupree﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Former Titans WR Corey Davis heading to Jets on three-year, $37.5M deal

Receiver Corey Davis is departing Tennessee and heading for New York, as the fifth-overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and the Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year deal for $37.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Leonard Floyd agrees to four-year, $64 million deal to stay with Rams

Leonard Floyd has agreed to terms on a four-year deal to remain with the Rams, the team announced Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Floyd's new deal with Los Angeles is worth $16 million per year, meaning he'll be paid $64 million over the course of the contract.
news

Buccaneers bringing back TE Rob Gronkowski for one year, $10 million

Star tight end Rob Gronkowski is returning to the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $10 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported
news

Patriots agree to terms with WR Nelson Agholor on two-year, $26M deal

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with ﻿Nelson Agholor﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Former Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue agrees to two-year, $26M deal with Raiders

After spending last calendar year as a Jaguar, then a Viking, and finally a Raven, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is expected to sign a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos keep DL Shelby Harris on three-year, $27 million deal, add CB Ronald Darby

Shelby Harris is returning to the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $27 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The contract includes $15 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW