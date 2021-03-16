2021 NFL free agency: Tuesday roundup of latest news, buzz

Add another veteran quarterback to the free-agent market.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Detroit Lions plan to release quarterback ﻿Chase Daniel﻿. The Lions had shopped the QB in hopes of landing a trade but found no takers.

The veteran backup spent one year in Detroit, going 29-of-43 passing, for 264 yards, one TD, and two interceptions in four relief appearances of ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿.

Daniel had two years left on the three-year, $13.05 million deal signed last season. The move will save the Lions $2.3 million on the salary cap with $3 million in dead money.

Known as a solid backup, the QB could land with a team in need of a veteran mentor for a younger player.

Daniel has made a career of peddling his backup ability dating back to his days under Sean Payton and Drew Brees in New Orleans after he went undrafted out of Missouri. In 11 NFL seasons, the 34-year-old has started five games in his career. He's earned $38.527 million over his career, per Over The Cap. That's the best gig in sports if you can get it.

Signed to be insurance for Stafford, Detroit will move on and save a couple of dollars. Look for the Lions to pair a young signal-caller with Jared Goff in 2021, whether it's an early-round draft pick or a later-round project.

Along with shedding Daniel's contract, the Lions are also releasing defensive tackle ﻿Danny Shelton﻿, per Rapoport, which saves the club $4 million on the cap, with $1.25 million in dead money.