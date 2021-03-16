Bears expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-year, $10M deal

The veteran immediately slots as the starter in a QB room that only includes ﻿ Nick Foles ﻿ for now. Dalton was ranked No. 37 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021 list prior to his agreement.

Dalton will reunite with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who was in the same role with the Bengals from 2017-18 and the Red Rifle's QBs coach in 2016. The 33-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys last year, completing 64.9% of his passes for for 2,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dallas went 4-5 in his nine starts.