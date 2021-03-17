Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams signing with Lions

Running back Jamaal Williams is leaving the Green Bay Packers, but not the NFC North.
Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night.
A 2017 fourth-round pick of the Packers, Williams is moving to Motown after rushing for 505 yards and hauling in 236 receiving yards in 2020 for Green Bay.
A do-it-all back who can take the lead if needed, Williams adds to a crowded Lions backfield that currently houses D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson.
A familiar face is joining Detroit under first-year head coach Dan Campbell's regime.