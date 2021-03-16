Jaguars expected to sign former Lions WR Marvin Jones

As the Urban Meyer era is underway in Duval, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been active in bringing in new faces and next up is a veteran wideout fresh off a productive run in Motown.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Marvin Jones﻿ is expected to sign with the Jaguars on a short-term deal worth $7 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The move will see Jones reunite with Darrell Bevell, who is the new Jags offensive coordinator after previously holding the position with the Lions before ending the 2020 campaign as Detroit's interim head coach.

Jones, who was No. 49 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021 at the time of the deal, leaves the Lions after five productive seasons, including last year's showing of 76 receptions, 978 yards and nine touchdowns.

With the Jaguars holding the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft and many predicting them to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the 31-year old Jones offers a veteran component that should compliment young receivers ﻿D.J. Chark﻿ and ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿ in the Jags WR corps.

The Jags also got involved in the trade market, having acquired defensive lineman Malcolm Brown from the New Orleans Saints, Rapoport reported. Had Brown remained with the Saints, he would have made roughly $5 million, but will now get a two-year deal worth $11 million with $8 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. A starter the past two seasons with the Saints, Brown's career began in New England, where he was also a starter and earned a pair of Super Bowl rings.