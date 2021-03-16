Saints among teams expressing interest in CB Richard Sherman

A difficult salary cap situation won't stop Mikey Loomis and the Saints from being in the mix for free agents.

New Orleans is among the teams expressing interest in free-agent cornerback ﻿Richard Sherman﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old corner has said he'd like to play another couple of seasons before retiring and has noted he's unlikely to return to San Francisco.

The Saints have a need at corner opposite ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ after cutting Janoris Jenkins, who was due $11.2 million this year.

Sherman would have a familiar face in New Orleans, where his old defensive backs coach in Seattle, Kris Richard, is now coaching DBs. While injuries have been an issue in the back-half of Sherman's career -- holding him to just five games in 2020 -- when healthy, the corner has proven he still has the skill to be a difference-making puzzle piece.