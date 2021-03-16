Around the NFL

Saints among teams expressing interest in CB Richard Sherman

Published: Mar 16, 2021 at 02:10 PM
A difficult salary cap situation won't stop Mikey Loomis and the Saints from being in the mix for free agents.

New Orleans is among the teams expressing interest in free-agent cornerback ﻿Richard Sherman﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.  

The soon-to-be 33-year-old corner has said he'd like to play another couple of seasons before retiring and has noted he's unlikely to return to San Francisco.

The Saints have a need at corner opposite ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ after cutting Janoris Jenkins, who was due $11.2 million this year.

Sherman would have a familiar face in New Orleans, where his old defensive backs coach in Seattle, Kris Richard, is now coaching DBs. While injuries have been an issue in the back-half of Sherman's career -- holding him to just five games in 2020 -- when healthy, the corner has proven he still has the skill to be a difference-making puzzle piece.

The veteran's desire to chase another Super Bowl before he walks away and the Saints' willingness to continue to go all-in, even after ﻿Drew Brees﻿' retirement, could make a union possible. We know Sherman and Sean Payton have mutual admiration for each other. It could come down to making the money work and whether the Saints are the top contender for the Pro Bowler's talents.

