Dolphins agree to terms on one-year deal with QB Jacoby Brissett

Published: Mar 16, 2021 at 05:55 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A new veteran has landed in Miami's QB room alongside Tua Tagovailoa﻿.

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal with former Patriots and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.

Pelissero noted during an appearance on NFL Free Agency Frenzy that Brissett is being brought in as a backup and mentor for Tua, not competition.

Not long after losing Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency to Washington, Miami has made a move to add more experience next to its second-year signal-caller. Brissett, No. 55 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agents at the time of the deal, is coming off a season in which he served as Philip Rivers﻿' backup. Despite the demotion, he managed to carve out a niche role in the Colts offense and appear in 11 games.

Prior to that, Brissett spent 2019 as Indy's QB1 after Andrew Luck's sudden retirement, starting 15 games and compiling 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. A 2016 third-round pick by the Patriots, Brissett was traded to the Colts after one season and served as the team's starter in 2017 in place of an injured Luck. He returned to a backup role upon Luck's return in 2018.

The Dolphins showed a tendency to pull the rookie Tagaovailoa from games last season when he began to struggle. The team has maintained its trust and belief in Tua heading into his second season but signing Brissett gives the Dolphins a solid player who can both help the franchise QB's development and step in (a la Fitzpatrick), if necessary.

Miami is also expected to sign former Rams running back Malcolm Brown, Rapoport reported. Brown, 27, accumulated 1,188 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per carry in six seasons with the club.

