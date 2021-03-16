Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek trade

﻿Zach Ertz﻿'s looming departure from Philadelphia has reached a new milestone.

The Eagles have given Ertz's representation permission to seek a trade involving the tight end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The writing has been on the wall in regard to Ertz's tenure in Philadelphia for a while now.

The tight end became emotional in his most recent press conference when thanking local media members and Eagles fans, showing he too has come to terms with the fact he's likely headed elsewhere.

With the Eagles still nearly $18 million over the cap and Ertz's pal ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ headed to Indianapolis in a trade that becomes official this week, his time to leave is also near.

The difference now, though, is the Eagles won't be the only ones working a potential deal to move Ertz. His representation can now also seek a new destination for the tight end, who at 30-years-old will bring with him over 6,000 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.