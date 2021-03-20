Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins release former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson 

Published: Mar 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM
Michael Baca

Isaiah Wilson's time in Miami has already come to an end.

The Miami Dolphins are releasing Wilson just three days after officially acquiring the second-year tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team has since confirmed the release of Wilson.

The news was first reported by the Miami Herald.

There were several incidents that led to the Dolphins releasing Wilson, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Wilson was hours late for his team physical, late for his onboarding process and the 22-year-old didn't show up for voluntary workouts he had previously committed to Thursday and Friday.

Pelissero adds that the Dolphins tried to support Wilson, but they are now moving on. Wilson, a former first-round pick, is now headed to waivers.

Wilson was acquired by the Dolphins via trade from the Tennessee Titans. The trade also included a seventh-round pick swap with the Titans receiving the Dolphins' 2021 selection and Miami receiving Tennessee's seventh-round pick in 2022.

