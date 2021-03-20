Around the NFL

Bears sign CB Desmond Trufant to one-year deal

Published: Mar 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

After releasing an excellent corner to create needed cap space, the Bears have secured Kyle Fuller's replacement.

Chicago is signing veteran corner ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

The 30-year-old corner appeared in just six games in his lone season with the Lions in 2020, recording four passes defensed and one interception to go along with 20 tackles and one sack. His performance dropped dramatically in those six contests, posting a coverage grade of 36.7, per Pro Football Focus.

Prior to leaving Atlanta for Detroit, Trufant was a solid defensive back, and his steep decline in 2020 makes one wonder if it was a product of the Lions' overall struggles -- Detroit finished the season ranked 30th in the league against the pass -- or an indicator of things to come. If anything, Trufant can be encouraged by the fact he'll be jumping to a team with a better defense than the one he played for in 2020.

Chicago will hope Trufant can rediscover the form he last displayed in Atlanta.

