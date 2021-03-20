Giants signing Kenny Golladay to four-year, $72 million deal

Big Blue now has a big No. 1 wideout.

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal with $40 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per informed sources. The deal is worth up to $76 million with incentives, Rapoport added.

The deal comes at the end of a week of recruiting that positioned the Giants and Chicago Bears as the key players for Golladay's services. The Bears hosted Golladay on Wednesday and, as Rapoport reported Saturday, were willing to push money into future years in order to find space to pair him with franchise-tagged star ﻿Allen Robinson﻿. In the end, Golladays ended up clicking with NYG coaches during his visit with the club earlier this week, ultimately paving the way for the two sides to work on closing the deal over the last 24 hours.

Originally considered as a strong candidate for a franchise tag of his own, Golladay seemed all but destined for greener pastures after the Lions decided they wouldn't tender him on tag deadline day. Detroit's decision allowed Golladay to hit free agency in a year where many teams were cap-strapped. Rather than settle for a one-year deal and hit the market again like a few of his contemporaries, Golladay has opted to place his trust in Joe Judge and third-year QB ﻿Daniel Jones﻿.

Golladay departs the Motor City after a four-year run that saw him establish himself as one of the wideouts in the game. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Golladay was limited to just five games in 2020 due to injury. He finished the year with 338 yards and two touchdowns, falling below the standard he set with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 16 total TD receptions between 2018-19.

An offseason of rehab should likely result in the Giants getting a version of the 27-year-old that more resembles the player cornerbacks dread lining up across. In New York, Golladay joins an offense led by Jason Garrett that features Jones, a pair of formidable wideouts in ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ and ﻿Darius Slayton﻿, Pro Bowl tight ends ﻿Evan Engram﻿ and ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ and a motivated ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ returning from a torn ACL.