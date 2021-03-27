Around the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers signing quarterback Chase Daniel

Published: Mar 26, 2021 at 09:52 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers have found Justin Herbert﻿'s backup.

Chase Daniel is signing with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The team has since confirmed the signing.

Familiarity seems to be key with Daniel landing in L.A. First-year Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi served as the Saints QB coach for Daniel's two stints in New Orleans and rookie head coach Brandon Staley was also an assistant with Bears when the veteran was Mitchell Trubisky﻿'s backup in Chicago. Knowing the offense and adding a veteran presence in the QB room certainly has its value.

After one year in Detroit, Daniel was subject to trade rumors this offseason but would eventually become a cap casualty with no suitors for a deal. He appeared in four games for the Lions last season, going 29-of-43 for 264 yards one touchdown and two interceptions.

Daniel, 34, continues what has been a luxurious career in the NFL as a backup quarterback, joining his fifth franchise in eleven NFL seasons and compiling plenty of steady paychecks along the way. The 34-year-old has a 2-3 record in five career starts, three of which came within the past three seasons for the Bears (1-2).

The Chargers needed to sign a backup with Tyrod Taylor headed to Houston this offseason and Easton Stick still wet behind the ears. They have found a career backup in Daniel, who's hoped to become more of mentor to one of the NFL's rising stars.

