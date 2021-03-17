Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers on historic six-year, $138.06 million deal

The San Francisco 49ers have broken the bank in order to retain the best free agent available.
Trent Williams has agreed to terms on a six-year, $138.06 million deal to stay with the 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The contract includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus, per Williams' agent.
The deal makes Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
Williams has always maintained his preference to staying in San Francisco. The 32-year-old was acquired by the 49ers last offseason in a trade the perennial Pro Bowl left tackle sought out, which ultimately ended a nine-year tenure in Washington that turned sour toward the end and culminated in a year-long holdout.
Despite missing the entire 2019 season, Williams seamlessly returned to form in 2020 and provided a reliable blindside blocker on 49ers offensive line in the wake of Joe Staley's retirement. Williams was elected to his eighth Pro Bowl in his first season with the 49ers.
His road to a massive contract had plenty of bumps along the way and required a lot of patience, but Williams can now set any worries aside as he settles into his home in San Francisco.