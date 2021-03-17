Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers on historic six-year, $138.06 million deal

The San Francisco 49ers have broken the bank in order to retain the best free agent available.

Trent Williams has agreed to terms on a six-year, $138.06 million deal to stay with the 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The contract includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus, per Williams' agent.

The deal makes Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Williams has always maintained his preference to staying in San Francisco. The 32-year-old was acquired by the 49ers last offseason in a trade the perennial Pro Bowl left tackle sought out, which ultimately ended a nine-year tenure in Washington that turned sour toward the end and culminated in a year-long holdout.

Despite missing the entire 2019 season, Williams seamlessly returned to form in 2020 and provided a reliable blindside blocker on 49ers offensive line in the wake of Joe Staley﻿'s retirement. Williams was elected to his eighth Pro Bowl in his first season with the 49ers.