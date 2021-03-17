Around the NFL

Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers on historic six-year, $138.06 million deal

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 05:31 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The San Francisco 49ers have broken the bank in order to retain the best free agent available.

Trent Williams has agreed to terms on a six-year, $138.06 million deal to stay with the 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The contract includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus, per Williams' agent.

The deal makes Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Williams has always maintained his preference to staying in San Francisco. The 32-year-old was acquired by the 49ers last offseason in a trade the perennial Pro Bowl left tackle sought out, which ultimately ended a nine-year tenure in Washington that turned sour toward the end and culminated in a year-long holdout.

Despite missing the entire 2019 season, Williams seamlessly returned to form in 2020 and provided a reliable blindside blocker on 49ers offensive line in the wake of Joe Staley﻿'s retirement. Williams was elected to his eighth Pro Bowl in his first season with the 49ers.

His road to a massive contract had plenty of bumps along the way and required a lot of patience, but Williams can now set any worries aside as he settles into his home in San Francisco.

Related Content

news

Free-agent center Alex Mack expected to sign with 49ers

Free-agent center Alex Mack is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Rams finalizing trade to send DL Michael Brockers to Lions

Having previously agreed to swap quarterbacks in a deal that is set to become official at the start of the new league year, the Rams are finalizing a deal to send veteran defensive lineman ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ to the Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams signing with Lions

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Former Bengals CB William Jackson signing with Washington

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback ﻿William Jackson﻿ is signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. 
news

Bills, WR Emmanuel Sanders agree to terms on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 2: Boston TE Party, Bears and Texans New QBs

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from the second day of Free Agency Week. 
news

Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek trade

The Eagles have given tight end Zach Ertz's representation permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins agree to terms on one-year deal with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Patriots and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.
news

Jaguars expected to sign former Lions WR Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions wideout Marvin Jones to a short-term deal worth $7 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Texans, QB Tyrod Taylor agree to terms on one-year deal

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran QB ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bears expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-year, $10M deal

Chicago's answer at quarterback is coming in the form of a veteran.

Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears that has a maximum value of $13 million with incentives, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW