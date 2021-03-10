Around the NFL

Trent Williams on possible return to 49ers: 'Y'all barking up the right tree'

Published: Mar 10, 2021 at 08:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the franchise tag deadline passed, there is a reshuffling at the top of the free-agent boards.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021 for NFL.com currently has San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ sitting in the No. 1 spot.

With few offensive tackle options hitting the open market and a dire need at the position across the landscape, Williams is in a position to surpass ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿'s top contract for left tackles, despite being two years older.

The 32-year-old Williams hinted a return to San Francisco could be his first choice.

Williams joined the Cris Collinsworth Podcast with Niners teammate ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ and George Chahrouri. When Sherman suggested a return to San Francisco for Williams, the left tackle didn't disagree.

"I've got San Francisco. I've got him staying in San Francisco for the faithful," Sherman said, via Pro Football Talk. "I think he stays in San Francisco. I think he makes you guys happy for another 5-6 years and gets his gold jacket and then decides whether he wants it in Washington or San Francisco."

Williams replied: "That's not a bad take, fellas. That's not a bad take. Y'all barking up the right tree."

Williams was traded to the Niners from Washington last year after sitting out the 2019 season due to a dispute with the organization over health issues.

Even at 32, Williams remains one of the best blind-side blockers in the NFL. A return to Kyle Shanahan's team makes a ton of sense. The Niners would be left with a big hole if the annual Pro Bowler left and Williams seems comfortable with the club.

The 49ers have a decent amount of projected cap space, relative to many teams in the league, to help keep Williams in town. In the end, however, the money will talk. For the top player heading into free agency, a hefty payday should be on the way, even as the salary cap shrinks.

Related Content

news

Dave Gettleman: Saquon Barkley's injury part of Giants' decision on fifth-year option

Picking up or declining the fifth-year option on a first-round pick isn't much of a decision. Either the player is an integral part of the club, or he's not. The Giants GM suggested that ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿'s ACL injury could make that decision more difficult.
news

Urban Meyer: Jags want to 'build' RB room around James Robinson

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer gave his initial thoughts on the Jaguars roster as free agency begins, and named second-year running back James Robinson as one piece the rookie coach would like to build around. 
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman on QB Daniel Jones: 'We really believe he's the guy'

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge were emphatic in their support of quarterback ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ going forward as QB1 when they spoke to the media on Tuesday. 
news

Titans release starting CB Malcolm Butler, save $10M in cap space

﻿Malcolm Butler﻿'s lucrative, five-year contract didn't make it past Year 3. The Titans have informed Butler they have released him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers, LB Lavonte David agree to 2-year, $25M extension

The Buccaneers and linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ have agreed on a two-year extension worth $25 million, Ian Rapoport reports. The deal includes three voidable years to reduce David's cap hit in 2021, per Mike Garafolo.
news

Packers do not use franchise tag on RB Aaron Jones

﻿Aaron Jones﻿ will be a free agent. The Packers didn't use their franchise tag on the star running back before Tuesday's deadline, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Vikings cut K Dan Bailey after three seasons with team

Following the worst season of his career -- and his third with Minnesota -- kicker Dan Bailey was cut by the Vikings on Tuesday, the team announced. 
news

Saints place franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams

The Saints aren't letting the salary cap stop them from keeping their core. New Orleans is placing the franchise tag on free safety Marcus Williams, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Former Bears OL, three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long planning NFL comeback

Former Chicago Bears guard and three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long is planning to make a comeback to the NFL.
news

Roundup: Seahawks don't use tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson

The Seahawks have cap space to clear, meaning the franchise tag isn't a tool they'll likely use in 2021. They certainly won't use it on CB Shaquill Griffin or RB Chris Carson, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Chicago Bears use franchise tag on star WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are administering their franchise tag on former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW