Niners acquire Redskins tackle Trent Williams in trade

"On behalf of my client Trent Williams and with the permission of the Washington Redskins I sought trade opportunities for the Redskins to trade Trent," Taylor said. "Once I identified the potential trade partners, I wanted to respect all teams' rights and the process and allowed the Redskins to negotiate directly with the other teams. There has been false reporting that Trent and I objected to particular trades. I will continue to respect the Redskins' right to negotiate and trade, and hope that the negotiations quickly lead to a trade that is in the Redskins' interest, Trent's interest and the interest of the other team."