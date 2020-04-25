Around the NFL

Niners acquire Redskins tackle Trent Williams in trade

Published: Apr 25, 2020 at 05:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Trent Williams has finally gotten his wish.

Less than 24 hours after Minnesota drafted a tackle instead of trading for him, and just an hour after his agent refuted reports his client was making trading him difficult, we've thankfully broken through to the other side.

The Washington Redskins are trading Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported.

"I'm thankful this is over," Williams told Rapoport shortly after the trade. "Thanks to (Redskins owner) Dan (Snyder) and the organization for all they've done for me. Still a lot of love for the fans and that locker room. Now I'm focusing on being the best player I can possibly be for the 49ers."

Washington followed the trade by almost immediately selecting a tackle -- LSU's Saahdiq Charles -- with the second pick of the fourth round Saturday.

The Williams saga comes to a welcome end with this trade, which happened only after the Minnesota Vikings bowed out Friday following their selection of Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland on Day 2 of the draft. That pick came after the Vikings learned Williams did not want to play in Minnesota and preferred to be traded elsewhere, Rapoport reported.

Weeks and even months of trade talks, which got serious enough for the Vikings to discuss a new contract with Williams, fell by the wayside as a result of this new information, prompting the Vikings to move on by selecting Cleveland.

Williams' agent, Vince Taylor, responded with a statement Saturday.

"On behalf of my client Trent Williams and with the permission of the Washington Redskins I sought trade opportunities for the Redskins to trade Trent," Taylor said. "Once I identified the potential trade partners, I wanted to respect all teams' rights and the process and allowed the Redskins to negotiate directly with the other teams. There has been false reporting that Trent and I objected to particular trades. I will continue to respect the Redskins' right to negotiate and trade, and hope that the negotiations quickly lead to a trade that is in the Redskins' interest, Trent's interest and the interest of the other team."

Fortunately for both sides, Williams was traded shortly thereafter. One has to wonder if the ongoing animosity between Williams and the Redskins undercut Washington's ability to get the best return for the seven-time Pro Bowler. Third- and fifth-round picks aren't near what the rumored price tag was for the tackle in weeks and months prior.

As is common, though, the draft can effect change. It did for Williams, who is headed west to the reigning NFC champions to replace veteran tackle Joe Staley, who announced his retirement shortly after the trade.

The swap also makes for a lively pairing between Williams and cornerback Richard Sherman. The two once had an altercation following a Seahawks-Redskins playoff game, culminating in Williams punching Sherman. 49ers CEO Jed York quote-tweeted a clip of the 2013 scuffle and added the caption: "I know the feeling well. But you will love @RSherman_25 as a teammate..... welcome to the Niners big fella!"

Sherman responded, of course -- jokingly: "I'm gonna need a rematch."

