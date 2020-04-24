Vikings draft OT, ending Trent Williams trade talks

The Minnesota Vikings used the No. 58 pick on offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland. The move had a cascading effect on other business.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Cleveland selection takes a trade for disgruntled Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams off the table, per sources informed of the decision.

The Vikings had extensive discussions with Washington but never pulled the trigger. Adding Cleveland in the second round takes them out of the running for the veteran.

The Boise State product was a fast riser this offseason, with some scouts believing he could be a first-round pick. Cleveland needs to get stronger and sturdier at the point of attack, but his upside is great for a Vikings O-line that needed help.

The Vikings bowing out of the Williams trade talks is the second team to fill their need in the draft instead of trading with Washington for the veteran. The Browns did likewise, selecting Jedrick Wills in the first round.

Williams has insisted he wants out of D.C., but the Redskins have been reluctant to give away one of the top OTs in the NFL for pennies on the dollar. Williams also wants a new contract, making any deal more difficult at this point. As the draft creeps on, the prospects of Washington getting compensation for Williams wanes, as does the left tackle's hopes of a trade.