49ers LT Joe Staley expected to retire after 13 seasons

Joe Staley's career appears to be nearing its end.

The San Francisco 49ers left tackle is expected to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The news came shortly after the 49ers agreed to acquire seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams from the Redskins in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks. Staley's expected retirement is not unrelated, either. As the days and hours until Super Bowl LIV dwindled, the tackle was frequently asked about his future and was frank in his response, saying he wasn't too sure exactly how much time he had left.

"I have no idea. Thirty-five years old," Staley told NFL.com in late January. "There's some days where I wake up and I've got five years left in me. There's some days I wake up and I've got like five minutes left in me. So, it's day to day."

Staley played all 13 seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers and became the lone 49er to play in Super Bowl XLVII under Jim Harbaugh and return to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season with the Kyle Shanahan-led Niners. A member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, Staley made the Pro Bowl six times.

Staley was selected in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan and was a model of reliability, playing in every regular-season game from 2011 to 2015. He endured multiple injuries late in his career, missing 13 games in 2016 and nine contests in 2019 with separate ailments, but returned in time for San Francisco's stretch run to the Super Bowl.

With Williams now on the roster, the 49ers have their replacement for Staley -- but the franchise won't soon forget his many contributions.

