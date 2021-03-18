Dolphins signing former Texans WR Will Fuller to one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins added much-needed game-breaking speed to their receiver corps.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Will Fuller is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, per sources informed of the pact. The deal is for more than $10 million with significant upside, Rapoport added.

When healthy, Fuller offers blazing speed to stretch the field. He averaged a whopping 11.7 yards per target in 2020, tops in the NFL (minimum 60 targets), per NFL Research. ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ had a 136.0 passer rating when targeting Fuller last year, best among all QB-receiver duos with at least 60 targets.

The issue with Fuller isn't talent or on-field impact. It's been staying on the field. He's never played a full 16-game slate and hasn't played more than 11 tilts the past four seasons. On his way to a massive season in 2020, he generated career highs with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight TDs through 11 tilts.

Fuller was suspended for six games last year for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing policy. He missed the final remaining five games in Houston and will miss the first game of 2021.

In Miami, Fuller is an ideal complement to ﻿DeVante Parker﻿. Parker and Fuller on the same field will provide nightmares for defensive backs.

Fuller is the type of field-stretching talent that makes life easier on all his teammates. He opens up underneath routes for fellow receivers and can get open for bombs to score in quick order. He should be a boon to young signal-caller ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿.