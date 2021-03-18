Around the NFL

Dolphins signing former Texans WR Will Fuller to one-year deal

Published: Mar 18, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins added much-needed game-breaking speed to their receiver corps.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Will Fuller is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, per sources informed of the pact. The deal is for more than $10 million with significant upside, Rapoport added.

When healthy, Fuller offers blazing speed to stretch the field. He averaged a whopping 11.7 yards per target in 2020, tops in the NFL (minimum 60 targets), per NFL Research. ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ had a 136.0 passer rating when targeting Fuller last year, best among all QB-receiver duos with at least 60 targets.

The issue with Fuller isn't talent or on-field impact. It's been staying on the field. He's never played a full 16-game slate and hasn't played more than 11 tilts the past four seasons. On his way to a massive season in 2020, he generated career highs with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight TDs through 11 tilts.

Fuller was suspended for six games last year for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing policy. He missed the final remaining five games in Houston and will miss the first game of 2021.

In Miami, Fuller is an ideal complement to ﻿DeVante Parker﻿. Parker and Fuller on the same field will provide nightmares for defensive backs.

Fuller is the type of field-stretching talent that makes life easier on all his teammates. He opens up underneath routes for fellow receivers and can get open for bombs to score in quick order. He should be a boon to young signal-caller ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿.

If he stays on the field for 15 games in 2021, Fuller should hit free agency again next season with an even better market. Right now, however, that "if" is in bold.

Related Content

news

Two-time Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph signs two-year deal with Giants

The New York Giants signed former Vikings tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ to a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the signing.
news

NFL announces new broadcast deals running through 2033 season

The NFL announced Thursday it has signed long-term agreements with media partners Amazon, CBS, ABC/ESPN, FOX and NBC to distribute NFL games across television and digital platforms, along with additional media rights. 
news

Raiders signing RB Kenyan Drake to two-year deal worth up to $14.5M

Las Vegas has signed ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for $11 million, but incentives can push it to the $14.5 million mark.
news

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky agrees to one-year deal with Bills

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is joining the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Raiders ask QB Marcus Mariota to take pay cut to $3M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Las Vegas Raiders asked Mariota to take a pay cut down to $3 million this season. If he refuses, the team plans to release the veteran quarterback. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I know I gave everything I had' during Eagles run

The Carson Wentz﻿ saga in Philadelphia ultimately ended with the trade to the Colts, which officially went through Wednesday. Wentz reflected on his time with the Eagles during his introductory press conference on Thursday.
news

Veteran TE Jared Cook agrees to one-year, $6M deal with Chargers

The Chargers have found their replacement for Hunter Henry, signing veteran TE Jared Cook to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

New Cardinals WR A.J. Green refreshed by move to Arizona, ready to 'have fun again'

A day after deciding to move on from the Bengals, newly-signed Cardinals WR A.J. Green spoke to reporters about how excited he is to join Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.
news

Jets having conversations with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets have been having conversations with wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster. A potential deal would pair Smith-Schuster with the newly-signed Corey Davis.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

The 49ers are bringing veteran QB Joe Flacco in for a visit. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Broncos rescind Phillip Lindsay's tender; RB now an unrestricted free agent

From high school to college to the NFL, ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ has only played football in Colorado. That incredible run is about to end. The Broncos announced Thursday that they have mutually decided to part ways with the RB.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW