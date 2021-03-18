Around the NFL

Veteran TE Jared Cook agrees to one-year, $6M deal with Chargers

Published: Mar 18, 2021 at 01:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Chargers have found their replacement for ﻿Hunter Henry﻿.

Veteran tight end ﻿Jared Cook﻿ has agreed to terms with Los Angeles on a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The contract includes $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money, Rapoport added.

Cook spent the last two seasons with the Saints, where he caught 80 passes for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns combined between the campaigns. While productive, his time in New Orleans might be remembered for how it ended -- a catch and fumble in the NFC Divisional Round that swung the game in favor of the visiting Buccaneers, who rode that momentum to an upset victory and a sprint to a win in Super Bowl LV.

Cook has played for five teams in his 12 years in the NFL, catching 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns, carving out a very solid professional career. His 2020 season saw Cook post his lowest receptions and yardage totals since his one-year stint in Green Bay in 2016, though, lending some justification to the thought his best days might be behind him.

Cook will bring a veteran presence and a dozen years' worth of professional experience to the Chargers, where he'll be expected to serve as second-year quarterback ﻿Justin Herbert﻿'s best friend as a pass-catcher and security blanket. If anything, Cook goes from one productive offense to another, landing with the NFL's sixth-best passing offense in 2020.

Related Content

news

Raiders ask QB Marcus Mariota to take pay cut to $3M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Las Vegas Raiders asked Mariota to take a pay cut down to $3 million this season. If he refuses, the team plans to release the veteran quarterback. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I know I gave everything I had' during Eagles run

The Carson Wentz﻿ saga in Philadelphia ultimately ended with the trade to the Colts, which officially went through Wednesday. Wentz reflected on his time with the Eagles during his introductory press conference on Thursday.
news

New Cardinals WR A.J. Green refreshed by move to Arizona, ready to 'have fun again'

A day after deciding to move on from the Bengals, newly-signed Cardinals WR A.J. Green spoke to reporters about how excited he is to join Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.
news

Jets having conversations with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets have been having conversations with wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster. A potential deal would pair Smith-Schuster with the newly-signed Corey Davis.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Giants inked journeyman QB Mike Glennon to a deal; this will be his sixth team since entering the NFL in 2013. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Broncos rescind Phillip Lindsay's tender; RB now an unrestricted free agent

From high school to college to the NFL, ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ has only played football in Colorado. That incredible run is about to end. The Broncos announced Thursday that they have mutually decided to part ways with the RB.
news

Longtime Patriots S Patrick Chung announces retirement

Patrick Chung will not return to the New England Patriots. The three-time Super Bowl-winning strong safety announced on Instagram his plans to retire.
news

Jonnu Smith 'excited' about Patriots' two-TE sets alongside Hunter Henry

Joining NFL Network's Free Agency Frenzy on Wednesday, newly-signed Patriots TE Jonnu Smith said he looks forward to becoming a two-headed monster alongside fellow free-agent signee Hunter Henry.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins ready for Year 2 leap after A.J. Green's departure: 'Now's the time'

With ﻿A.J. Green﻿ heading to Arizona on a one-year, $8 million contract, the Bengals' receiver corps, led by Tee Higgins, is ready to take the torch from the all-time great and run with it. 
news

Brees expects 'good quarterback competition' between Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston

For the first time in nearly 20 years, a quarterback competition will be brewing this summer in New Orleans, and retired Saints QB Drew Brees expects a good one between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.
news

LB Kyle Van Noy heading back to Patriots

After one season with the Miami Dolphins and his subsequent release, LB Kyle Van Noy is returning to the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW