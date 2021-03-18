Around the NFL

Broncos rescind Phillip Lindsay's tender; RB now an unrestricted free agent

Published: Mar 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

From high school to college to the NFL, Phillip Lindsay has only played football in Colorado. That incredible run is about to end.

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday morning that they have mutually decided to part ways with the running back.

The decision comes after discussions with Lindsay's agent, Mike McCartney, regarding the club's restricted free agent tender. The Broncos decided to rescind the tender, which was placed at the lowest level giving Denver the right to match any contract. Rescinding the tender makes Lindsay an unrestricted free agent.

The RFA tender made teams reluctant to offer the running back a deal with the assumption Denver would match the offer. Rescinding the tag puts the Pro Bowl player on the open market with no strings attached.

Lindsay has been a wonder in Denver since going undrafted in 2018 out of Colorado. He immediately became the Broncos' best back, generating 1,037 rushing yards on just 192 attempts (5.4 yards per carry) with nine TDs. He'd have likely set the rookie rushing record for an undrafted player at the time had he not missed Week 17 due to injury.

A pint-sized power runner at 5-foot-8, Lindsay combines speed to the edge with tackle-breaking ability. The running back can win in a phone booth with jukes and spins or out-run defensive backs in space.

Despite opening his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, somehow, Lindsay remains underrated and overlooked. He's yet another case of draft perceptions carrying on throughout a career.

The Broncos telegraphed the eventual breakup with the Colorado native. First, John Elway signed Melvin Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract last season. Then new Denver GM George Paton used the lowest-level RFA tender on Lindsay. The club adding former Vikings RB Mike Boone on Wednesday suggested the club was parting with Lindsay.

Denver's loss will be another team's gain. Despite dealing with injuries in 2020, the 26-year-old showed when given a decent workload that he can be a difference-maker out of the backfield. Look no further than the Broncos' Week 6 win over New England, in which Lindsay generated 101 of Denver's 299 total yards. Having proven he can excel in a committee should only add to a club's desire to sign the RB.

With the restricted free agent tender no longer hovering over his head, Lindsay should find a new home in short order.

Related Content

news

Jets having conversations with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets have been having conversations with wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster. A potential deal would pair Smith-Schuster with the newly-signed Corey Davis.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Giants inked journeyman QB Mike Glennon to a deal; this will be his sixth team since entering the NFL in 2013. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Longtime Patriots S Patrick Chung announces retirement

Patrick Chung will not return to the New England Patriots. The three-time Super Bowl-winning strong safety announced on Instagram his plans to retire.
news

Jonnu Smith 'excited' about Patriots' two-TE sets alongside Hunter Henry

Joining NFL Network's Free Agency Frenzy on Wednesday, newly-signed Patriots TE Jonnu Smith said he looks forward to becoming a two-headed monster alongside fellow free-agent signee Hunter Henry.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins ready for Year 2 leap after A.J. Green's departure: 'Now's the time'

With ﻿A.J. Green﻿ heading to Arizona on a one-year, $8 million contract, the Bengals' receiver corps, led by Tee Higgins, is ready to take the torch from the all-time great and run with it. 
news

Brees expects 'good quarterback competition' between Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston

For the first time in nearly 20 years, a quarterback competition will be brewing this summer in New Orleans, and retired Saints QB Drew Brees expects a good one between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.
news

LB Kyle Van Noy heading back to Patriots

After one season with the Miami Dolphins and his subsequent release, LB Kyle Van Noy is returning to the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

CB Patrick Peterson moving on from Cardinals to Vikings on one-year, $10M deal

The 10-year pro and eight-time Pro Bowler is leaving the Arizona Cardinals and signing with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal worth $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Washington expected to sign WR Curtis Samuel to three-year, $34.5M deal 

The Washington Football Team is expected to sign free-agent receiver ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿ to a three-year deal worth $34.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers bringing back K Ryan Succop on three-year, $12 million deal

Tampa Bay is re-signing kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ to a three-year deal worth $12 million with $6.25 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Succop will garner $8.25 million over the first two years. 
news

OL Kyle Long ending retirement, signing with Chiefs

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long is coming out of retirement and heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he's agreed to a deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW