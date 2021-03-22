Ravens hosting WR Sammy Watkins for Tuesday visit

The Baltimore Ravens have yet to address one of their biggest needs, but it's not without effort.

Watkins is on his way to Baltimore for a Tuesday visit with the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Watkins was drafted to be a star receiver in Buffalo, but injuries frequently hampered that pursuit, eventually leading him to move to Los Angeles to play for the Rams for a season, and then to Kansas City, where he fit in the Chiefs offense as a No. 2 target. Watkins filled the role effectively, catching 129 passes for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns in 34 games played over three seasons.

His time with the Rams and Chiefs reinforced the belief Watkins is likely most effective at this stage as a second option, which makes a fit with the Ravens affordable, but doesn't quite answer Baltimore's prolonged need for a No. 1 target. Watkins would pair well with speedster Marquise Brown﻿, though, perhaps opening Baltimore's passing offense, which has lagged behind its dominant rushing attack in the last two seasons.