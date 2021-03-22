Around the NFL

Ravens hosting WR Sammy Watkins for Tuesday visit

Published: Mar 22, 2021 at 03:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens have yet to address one of their biggest needs, but it's not without effort.

After Kenny Golladay﻿'s free agency ended with a lucrative deal with the Giants and JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to return to the Steelers for 2021, the Ravens' search for an addition at the position continues. It has now turned to veteran receiver and former first-round pick Sammy Watkins.

Watkins is on his way to Baltimore for a Tuesday visit with the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Watkins was drafted to be a star receiver in Buffalo, but injuries frequently hampered that pursuit, eventually leading him to move to Los Angeles to play for the Rams for a season, and then to Kansas City, where he fit in the Chiefs offense as a No. 2 target. Watkins filled the role effectively, catching 129 passes for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns in 34 games played over three seasons.

His time with the Rams and Chiefs reinforced the belief Watkins is likely most effective at this stage as a second option, which makes a fit with the Ravens affordable, but doesn't quite answer Baltimore's prolonged need for a No. 1 target. Watkins would pair well with speedster Marquise Brown﻿, though, perhaps opening Baltimore's passing offense, which has lagged behind its dominant rushing attack in the last two seasons.

It's not a dream scenario for the Ravens, but it might be most ideal considering their financial position ($12.4 million in cap space, per Over The Cap) and nature of their offense. Instead of adding a big name at receiver, a complementary piece could end up being exactly what Baltimore needs. We'll learn whether the Ravens and Watkins believe a pairing is in their best interest.

Related Content

news

Rob Gronkowski: Bucs 'can be better on the offensive side of the ball' in 2021

As the Bucs continue to re-sign key players from their Lombard run, tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ believes the offense will continue to improve in 2021. 
news

Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment following trade to Lions

Upon learning the Rams had acquired Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, Michael Brockers called Stafford a "level up." Following his own trade to the Lions, Brockers quickly apologized to Goff.
news

Six new civil lawsuits filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson to bring total to 13

Five new civil lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault.
news

Keanu Neal switching from safety to WLB with Cowboys

﻿Keanu Neal﻿ played five seasons at safety in Atlanta. Not only is the newly singed Dallas Cowboy switching cities, but he'll also have a new position. Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys plan to switch Neal to weakside linebacker.
news

2021 NFL Draft to host fans, prospects in Cleveland 

The NFL announced today that a select number of prospects, fans and media crews will be on-site as the league welcomes this year's rookie class at the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

With just one quarterback currently on the roster, the Eagles are in the market for additions. Joe Flacco is a possible backup option behind Jalen Hurts. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Monday.
news

Shelby Harris on Broncos' pass rush: AFC West QBs 'should be worried'

Denver doubled down on its pass rush this offseason, believing that it can be a quarterback-crushing unit if all parties can finally stay healthy. Shelby Harris says rival quarterbacks will be in the Broncos' crosshairs.
news

Robert Kraft explains Patriots spending spree: 'It's like investing in the stock market'

Patriots owner Robert Kraft reflects on the team's recent spending spree in free agency, but also admitted the calculated risk involved in turning things around after a playoff-less 2020 season. 
news

L.A. homecoming: DeSean Jackson agrees to one-year deal with Rams

Veteran receiver Desean Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract to join the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Sunday roundup of latest news, buzz

Another intriguing defender is headed to the Jets. DT Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million with New York, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

This Week in NFL History: March 22 to March 28; Dan Fouts retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW