Washington expected to sign WR Curtis Samuel to three-year, $34.5M deal 

The free agency frenzy has produced another big-time receiver signing.
The Washington Football Team is expected to sign former Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal worth $34.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per an informed source.
Adding Samuel is a move that, by all indications, Washington has had its eye on for the past few months. Rapoport noted that Washington coach Ron Rivera, who coached Samuel during his first three seasons in Carolina, tried to trade for the explosive wideout last season, but then-Panthers GM Marty Hurney refused.
Ranked No. 14 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 list, Samuel brings a tantalizing combination of speed, power and versaility to a promising receiving corps that includes former college teammate Terry McLaurin and 2020 breakout Logan Thomas.