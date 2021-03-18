Around the NFL

Washington expected to sign WR Curtis Samuel to three-year, $34.5M deal 

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 08:02 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The free agency frenzy has produced another big-time receiver signing.

The Washington Football Team is expected to sign former Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal worth $34.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per an informed source.

Adding Samuel is a move that, by all indications, Washington has had its eye on for the past few months. Rapoport noted that Washington coach Ron Rivera, who coached Samuel during his first three seasons in Carolina, tried to trade for the explosive wideout last season, but then-Panthers GM Marty Hurney refused.

Ranked No. 14 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 list, Samuel brings a tantalizing combination of speed, power and versaility to a promising receiving corps that includes former college teammate ﻿Terry McLaurin﻿ and 2020 breakout Logan Thomas.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers bringing back K Ryan Succop on three-year, $12 million deal

Tampa Bay is re-signing kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ to a three-year deal worth $12 million with $6.25 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Succop will garner $8.25 million over the first two years. 
news

OL Kyle Long ending retirement, signing with Chiefs

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long is coming out of retirement and heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he's agreed to a deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. 
news

Former Cardinals first-rounder Haason Reddick signing with Panthers for one year, up to $8 million

Pass rusher Haason Reddick is leaving Arizona for Carolina, where he'll reunite with his former college coach Matt Rhule on a deal worth up to $8 million.
news

Giants expected to bring in FA WR Kenny Golladay for visit 

The Giants have been in talks with wide receiver Kenny Golladay and expect to bring him in for a visit prior to signing him to a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

QB Carson Wentz to wear No. 2 with Colts

It appears ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ will be wearing No. 2 in Indianapolis. In announcing the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for the starting QB, the Colts published a video that depicts Wentz in a No. 2 Indy jersey. Wentz previously wore No. 11 in Philadelphia.
news

Colts to re-sign RB Marlon Mack on 1-year, $2M deal

Underrated running back ﻿Marlon Mack﻿ will return to Indy for another season. Tom Pelissero reports that the running back is re-signing with the Colts on a one-year contract worth $2 million.
news

Raiders trade Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to Cardinals

Raiders three-time Pro Bowl center ﻿Rodney Hudson is on the move. Hudson is off to the Cardinals along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a third-round draft choice.
news

Texans' Deshaun Watson accused of indecent conduct in two civil lawsuits

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of indecent conduct stemming from encounters with two different masseuses in Houston last year, according to two separate civil complaints filed this week in Harris County, Texas.
news

Cardinals, former Bengals WR A.J. Green agree to terms on one-year, $8M deal

For the first time in his NFL career, A.J. Green will represent a team outside of Cincinnati. The former Bengals WR signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders and veteran WR John Brown agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $3.7 million with incentives that could push the deal to $5.5 million, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Here's other news we're monitoring as the new league year approaches.
news

Doug Pederson opens up on Carson Wentz relationship: We were not 'on such bad terms'

Doug Pederson disagrees with the belief that his relationship with ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ disintegrated to an irreconcilable level last season, prompting both exits from Philadelphia. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW