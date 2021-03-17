Free-agent center Alex Mack expected to sign with 49ers

Alex Mack may be returning home for the final stretch of his NFL career.
The veteran free-agent center is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Mack, a product of the University of California, Berkeley, would return to his home state for his 13th NFL season and join a familiar system under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who's system he played under in both Cleveland and Atlanta.
Mack's veteran presence and run-blocking prowess would sure boost an offensive line that had issues on the interior last season. The news of Mack's potential landing in San Francisco comes just minutes after it was learned the 49ers were retaining Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.