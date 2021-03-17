Free-agent center Alex Mack expected to sign with 49ers

Alex Mack may be returning home for the final stretch of his NFL career.

The veteran free-agent center is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Mack, a product of the University of California, Berkeley, would return to his home state for his 13th NFL season and join a familiar system under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who's system he played under in both Cleveland and Atlanta.