Eagles to release WR Alshon Jeffery when league year begins

One year ago, as rumors swirled about ﻿Alshon Jeffery﻿'s purported discontent with being an Eagle, his agent hopped on the Twitter machine to declare his client's love for Philadelphia.

None of that matters now. Jeffery will be released by the Eagles when the new league year begins in March, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The move had been easy to see coming for some time, and Philadelphia's offseason of change only further signaled what will become a reality next month. The Eagles are getting younger at multiple positions (including head coach), and it's best for the two to go their separate ways.

Philadelphia restructured Jeffery's contract in early January, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, in order to create some salary cap relief and also to speed up the timeline on making a decision on Jeffery's future. Jeffery's departure follows ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s release, which became official with Monday's transaction wire, making it two veteran cuts but certainly not the last for the cap-strapped Eagles.