Giants, Nate Solder agree in principle to rework deal

The New York Giants are in the final stages of bringing back its most experienced offensive lineman.

Nate Solder and the team have agreed in principle to a reworked deal which makes way for the veteran tackle's return to New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

The two sides are working out the final details, but Solder is staying with the Giants barring any last-minute hiccups, Rapoport added.

Solder, 32, opted out of the 2020 season because of family concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Once making it known he was intending to play in 2021, the Giants had a decision to make when it came to affording the 10-year veteran. Solder was due $10 million and would cost $16.5 million against the cap before it was learned a reworked deal was in place.