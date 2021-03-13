Around the NFL

Giants, Nate Solder agree in principle to rework deal

Published: Mar 13, 2021 at 03:42 PM
The New York Giants are in the final stages of bringing back its most experienced offensive lineman.

Nate Solder and the team have agreed in principle to a reworked deal which makes way for the veteran tackle's return to New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

The two sides are working out the final details, but Solder is staying with the Giants barring any last-minute hiccups, Rapoport added.

Solder, 32, opted out of the 2020 season because of family concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Once making it known he was intending to play in 2021, the Giants had a decision to make when it came to affording the 10-year veteran. Solder was due $10 million and would cost $16.5 million against the cap before it was learned a reworked deal was in place.

Retaining Solder is a solid reinforcement for a Giants offensive line that has already lost a starter in Kevin Zeitler, who was released earlier this week because of cap issues. Along with last year's No. 4 overall pick Andrew Thomas, who made strides in his rookie season, the Giants have a solid pair of tackles to protect quarterback ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ as he enters a crucial third season.

